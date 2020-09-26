Health Minister visits United Hatzalah headquarters amid COVID-19

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visited the United Hatzhalah headquarters in Jerusalem on Thursday, becoming the first sitting health minister to do so.In honor of his visit, American donors Ron and June Daniels as well as Joel and Adele Sandberg - who also helped free Russian refuseniks as did Edelstein - gifted life-saving medical equipment to United Hatzalah's volunteer service.United Hatzalah volunteer Eli Almonzino was honored at the visit for his work in the volunteer service's Missing Persons Urban Search and Rescue Unit."It is terrific that we have such people to assist in saving lives. It is important to have a foundation of EMTs and paramedics such as those in United Hatzalah who are able to respond to all types of emergencies," Edelstein said."This is a historic day for United Hatzalah. The Health Minister arrived at our headquarters to learn first-hand about the activities of our 6,000 volunteer EMTs, paramedics, and doctors, who provide a fast and free emergency medical response to thousands of ill and injured people," said United Hatzalah Founder and President Eli Beer."I think it is incredible to see how things come full circle. Both of these families were instrumental in the fight to free Soviet Jewry, and now we have a former Soviet Jew, one of the last Jews who was freed because of that fight, who is the Israeli Health Minister and responsible for all Health Matters in Israel. To have equipment donated in his honor by these families to a self-less hero like Eli Almoznino is something that touches my heart," he added.
