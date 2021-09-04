The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

University of Buenos Aires launches antisemitism watchdog

The launch event included messages by Israel’s ambassador to Argentina, Galit Ronen.

By JTA STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 03:58
Argentina's flag in Buenos Aires (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
Argentina's flag in Buenos Aires
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
(JTA) — The law school of the University of Buenos Aires has launched a watchdog institute to monitor antisemitism.
The Observatory on the Fight Against Antisemitism will advise local and international institutions, educate legal professionals and provide legal tools to combat antisemitism. It aims to find and analyze antisemitism in the press, social media, public speeches by officials, and in educational institutions. A law professor, Juan Antonio Travieso, will head the institute.
In an online inauguration ceremony Wednesday on YouTube, Travieso said he has analyzed how judges, attorneys, and scholars thought and acted during Nazism.
“Judges can’t stop the cultural degradation, but we — men and women of law — can oppose … Nazi behaviors and hate speech,” he said.
Travieso added that a training seminar on the Holocaust by Yad Vashem in Jerusalem was a moving experience for him.
THE HALL of Names at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, April 20, 2020. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)THE HALL of Names at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, April 20, 2020. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The launch event included messages by Israel’s ambassador to Argentina, Galit Ronen, as well as officials from DAIA, the main Jewish umbrella in Argentina, and the Simon Wiesenthal Center. The three Argentine Jewish leaders mentioned that they had all graduated from the University of Buenos Aires School of Law.
The university is the largest and most prestigious in Argentina with more than 300,000 students, and it boasts five Nobel laureates. Its law school is over 200 years old and currently has 28,000 students.
Since 2002, Argentina has been the only Latin American member of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. Last October, the University of Buenos Aires adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism.


Tags Yad Vashem argentina Buenos Aires antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
4

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
5

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by