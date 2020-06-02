The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US antisemitism envoy condemns ransacking of synagogues in LA protests

Protesters also vandalized and damaged Congregation Beth Ahabah, a more than 200-year-old Reform congregation in Richmond, Virginia.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 2, 2020 03:10
Protesters flee tear gas during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 29, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DUSTIN CHAMBERS)
Protesters flee tear gas during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 29, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DUSTIN CHAMBERS)
The United States' Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Elan S. Carr, condemned the antisemitic graffiti placed on the Beth Israel Congregation building and the damage inflicted upon other Kosher stores in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on Monday.
The vandalism came amid protests over the killing last week of George Floyd, an African-American man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Carr also referred to the content of the antisemitic graffiti scrawled in the synagogue, making a link between antisemitic attitudes and anti-Zionist or anti-Israel sentiments.
"I just visited Congregation Beth Israel, the scene of last night’s appalling vandalism. This graffiti is yet more evidence that anti-#Zionism is #Antisemitism," he said on Twitter. "Thank you to the many community volunteers whose kindness in the face of hatred restored the synagogue."

In addition to vandalism and graffiti targeting the synagogues, a number of kosher restaurants, bakeries and stores were ransacked by protesters over the weekend as well - looting much of the merchandise and causing extensive property damage.
Some of the stores impacted included Ariel Glatt Kosher Market, Mensch Bakery and Kitchen and Syd's Pharmacy and Kosher Vitamins, all located in the Fairfax district.
Outside of Los Angeles, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported that a video posted to Twitter on Saturday by a university student journalist shows a brick being thrown by a protester through the window of Congregation Beth Ahabah, a more than 200-year-old Reform congregation in Richmond, Virginia. 


Tags United States antisemitism George Floyd
