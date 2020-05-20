US appoints David Peyman as special envoy to combat antisemitism

The United States State Department appointed David Peyman as their special envoy to combat antisemitism regarding BDS, Eurasia and special projects on Tuesday, according to JNS.“We are pleased to announce that David Peyman joined the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism (SEAS) as the Assistant Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs and Strategic Projects,” a State Department spokesperson said, according to JNS. “In this role, he is the lead on antisemitism occurring in Europe and much of Asia. David will also serve as the lead on certain strategic projects, including the global Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel.” Peyman previously served as deputy assistant secretary of state regarding counter-threat finance and sanctions. His term for that position concluded within the first week of April. He also served as the Jewish affairs and outreach director during the 2016 Trump-Pence presidential campaign and continued within that position during the administration transition.The official state department antisemitism monitor, which Peyman will be serving within, is led by Elan Carr, the US’s Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism.