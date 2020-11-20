US Holocaust Memorial Museum to close on November 23 over COVID-19 fears

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum was forced to close its doors to the coronavirus pandemic until further notice, effective as of November 23.
In a statement, the museum explained the reasoning behind its decision saying that the health and safety of its workers, visitors and volunteers cannot be guaranteed anymore because of the unstoppable propagation of COVID-19.
Museums throughout the world have been struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, and many have sought to take alternative measures to keep afloat as the crisis continues. Consequently, many have taken a virtual approach, creating online content or smartphone app experiences to keep visitors engaged while museum doors are closed.To this end, the US Holocaust memorial Museum has digital content and educational resources in the form of its Holocaust Encyclopedia available on its website.
