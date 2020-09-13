US synagogues prepare for unique, pandemic-era High Holy Days

Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, the spiritual pinnacles of the Jewish calendar, will look very different this year in many synagogues around the Jewish world because of the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world over the last eight months. Some will be shuttered entirely and move to online services alone, some will combine real-world prayers with the virtual kind, and some, especially those in the Orthodox world, will hold physical prayer services on a reduced scale and in scaled back formats. Despite the Jewish law restrictions for Orthodox communities on digital services on the holidays of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur itself, some have nevertheless invested heavily in online resources and events to bolster the High Holiday’s experience despite the pall cast by the ongoing pandemic. The Kehilath Jeshurun Modern Orthodox community in New York City is one synagogue which has put a heavy emphasis on reaching out to its congregants, and beyond, online to guarantee that they preserve something of the holiday spirit in these straitened times.The synagogue started out by live-streaming the first of the Slichot services on Saturday night, which garnered 1,400 viewers online. It has also produced a highly polished online “High Holiday Reader” with a wealth of commentary and thoughts about Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, as well as a guide for praying at home, and educational materials for children and youth. The synagogue will also be producing a one-hour highlights service of the Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur services to watch before the holidays commence, and will live stream the Kol Nidrei service before the beginning of Yom Kippur and the Shofar blasts marking the end of the fast. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Real world prayer services will also be conducted in several locations and at different times to accommodate those who will be attending in person. “We want to inspire people wherever they may be, so that if people can't go to Kehilath Jeshurun, Kehilath Jeshurun can go to them,” said Senior Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz. “Some people have had catastrophic losses this year, others have had many other things taken away from them, and we wanted to ensure that Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur should not be taken away from them as well.”Congregations belonging to the Conservative Movement in the US have also been embracing the new digital options for the spiritual realm. More than 6,000 people participated in its “Slichot Night Live “on Saturday night with lectures, Havdalah and Slichot services, and “Musical Moments” led by more than 60 rabbis, kantors and speakers. And the movement has also produced a unique, downloadable Rosh Hashana Seder replete with the various services, ceremonies, and prayers for the holiday. Many of the Conservative movement’s synagogues have moved their High Holiday services online, such as the prestigious Park Avenue Synagogue, also in New York, which has created a host of digital resources for its congregants to mark the holiday and participate in it from home. Study sessions on the holiday prayer books, online singalongs, communal activism opportunities, and social outreach initiatives have all been made available online to help congregants get the most out of the High Holiday season, despite the innumerable restrictions of the pandemic era.