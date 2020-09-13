The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

US synagogues prepare for unique, pandemic-era High Holy Days

More than 6,000 people participated in online “Slichot Night Live" with lectures, Havdalah and Slichot services led by more than 60 rabbis, kantors and speakers.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 21:47
Three siblings in Mevaseret Zion, near Jerusalem, wave to their their grandmother in Haifa as she joins their Passover Seder via Zoom (photo credit: REUTERS/DAN WILLIAMS)
Three siblings in Mevaseret Zion, near Jerusalem, wave to their their grandmother in Haifa as she joins their Passover Seder via Zoom
(photo credit: REUTERS/DAN WILLIAMS)
Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, the spiritual pinnacles of the Jewish calendar, will look very different this year in many synagogues around the Jewish world because of the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world over the last eight months.
Some will be shuttered entirely and move to online services alone, some will combine real-world prayers with the virtual kind, and some, especially those in the Orthodox world, will hold physical prayer services on a reduced scale and in scaled back formats.
Despite the Jewish law restrictions for Orthodox communities on digital services on the holidays of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur itself, some have nevertheless invested heavily in online resources and events to bolster the High Holiday’s experience despite the pall cast by the ongoing pandemic.
The Kehilath Jeshurun Modern Orthodox community in New York City is one synagogue which has put a heavy emphasis on reaching out to its congregants, and beyond, online to guarantee that they preserve something of the holiday spirit in these straitened times.
The synagogue started out by live-streaming the first of the Slichot services on Saturday night, which garnered 1,400 viewers online.
It has also produced a highly polished online “High Holiday Reader” with a wealth of commentary and thoughts about Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, as well as a guide for praying at home, and educational materials for children and youth.
The synagogue will also be producing a one-hour highlights service of the Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur services to watch before the holidays commence, and will live stream the Kol Nidrei service before the beginning of Yom Kippur and the Shofar blasts marking the end of the fast.
Real world prayer services will also be conducted in several locations and at different times to accommodate those who will be attending in person.
“We want to inspire people wherever they may be, so that if people can't go to Kehilath Jeshurun, Kehilath Jeshurun can go to them,” said Senior Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz.
“Some people have had catastrophic losses this year, others have had many other things taken away from them, and we wanted to ensure that Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur should not be taken away from them as well.”
Congregations belonging to the Conservative Movement in the US have also been embracing the new digital options for the spiritual realm.
More than 6,000 people participated in its “Slichot Night Live “on Saturday night with lectures, Havdalah and Slichot services, and “Musical Moments” led by more than 60 rabbis, kantors and speakers.
And the movement has also produced a unique, downloadable Rosh Hashana Seder replete with the various services, ceremonies, and prayers for the holiday.
Many of the Conservative movement’s synagogues have moved their High Holiday services online, such as the prestigious Park Avenue Synagogue, also in New York, which has created a host of digital resources for its congregants to mark the holiday and participate in it from home.
Study sessions on the holiday prayer books, online singalongs, communal activism opportunities, and social outreach initiatives have all been made available online to help congregants get the most out of the High Holiday season, despite the innumerable restrictions of the pandemic era.


Tags high holidays prayer Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian rejectionism of the UAE-Bahrain-Israel deal, and peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
3 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
4 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
5 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by