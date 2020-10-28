Watch: Yo-Yo Ma performs in ceremony honoring Pittsburgh shooting victims

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed in a commemoration ceremony held in honor of the 11 people who's lives were lost on October 27, 2018, during an attack on three Pittsburgh Synagogues - Congregation Dor Hadash, New Light Congregation and Tree of Life and Or L’Simcha Congregation.Maggie Feinstein, Director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership, explained the purpose of still having the ceremony, despite the physical distance, is to reflect on the lives of the people who died and the impact the event had on the community itself.
Ma spoke about what should one say during times of crisis, citing his friend Mister Rogers, who said: "When there's a crisis, you can always look to the helpers," before playing a song dedicated to those who've been helping others since the day of the shooting.
The ceremony also included several prayers, for the soul off the deceased, of healing, and for the peace of one's country. The event was held virtually on Tuesday, and was organized by the NGO Healing Partnership, which concerns itself with providing support and connections between individuals and their loved ones who were impacted by the 2018 attack, as well as others suffering from similar hate-induced trauma.Robert Gregory Bowers, a neo-Nazi antisemite and conspiracy theorist, murdered 11 congregants on October 27 in the attack, later being charged with 63 federal crimes, many of which are capital offenses, and 36 charges in Pennsylvania state court.
Ma spoke about what should one say during times of crisis, citing his friend Mister Rogers, who said: "When there's a crisis, you can always look to the helpers," before playing a song dedicated to those who've been helping others since the day of the shooting.
The ceremony also included several prayers, for the soul off the deceased, of healing, and for the peace of one's country. The event was held virtually on Tuesday, and was organized by the NGO Healing Partnership, which concerns itself with providing support and connections between individuals and their loved ones who were impacted by the 2018 attack, as well as others suffering from similar hate-induced trauma.Robert Gregory Bowers, a neo-Nazi antisemite and conspiracy theorist, murdered 11 congregants on October 27 in the attack, later being charged with 63 federal crimes, many of which are capital offenses, and 36 charges in Pennsylvania state court.