The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Watch: Yo-Yo Ma performs in ceremony honoring Pittsburgh shooting victims

The ceremony also included several prayers, for the soul off the deceased, of healing, and for the peace of one's country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 01:58
A visitor views a makeshift memorials outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, in 2018. (photo credit: ALAN FREED/REUTERS)
A visitor views a makeshift memorials outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, in 2018.
(photo credit: ALAN FREED/REUTERS)
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed in a commemoration ceremony held in honor of the 11 people who's lives were lost on October 27, 2018, during an attack on three Pittsburgh Synagogues - Congregation Dor Hadash, New Light Congregation and Tree of Life and Or L’Simcha Congregation.
Maggie Feinstein, Director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership, explained the purpose of still having the ceremony, despite the physical distance, is to reflect on the lives of the people who died and the impact the event had on the community itself.

Ma spoke about what should one say during times of crisis, citing his friend Mister Rogers, who said: "When there's a crisis, you can always look to the helpers," before playing a song dedicated to those who've been helping others since the day of the shooting.

The ceremony also included several prayers, for the soul off the deceased, of healing, and for the peace of one's country.
The event was held virtually on Tuesday, and was organized by the NGO Healing Partnership, which concerns itself with providing support and connections between individuals and their loved ones who were impacted by the 2018 attack, as well as others suffering from similar hate-induced trauma.
Robert Gregory Bowers, a neo-Nazi antisemite and conspiracy theorist, murdered 11 congregants on October 27 in the attack, later being charged with 63 federal crimes, many of which are capital offenses, and 36 charges in Pennsylvania state court.



Tags diaspora antisemitism Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Confront Erdogan By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Barry Davis Local disciples honor Carlebach on his 26th yahrzeit By BARRY DAVIS
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Walter Bingham Shannon Nuezen: From missionary to observant Jew By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by