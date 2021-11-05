The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

West Ham soccer club promises action after antisemitism by fans

West Ham fans chanted "we've got foreskin, haven't you" as a Haredi man boarded a flight to Belgium.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 13:34
West Ham United manager David Moyes gives instructions to Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell during a break in play (photo credit: REUTERS/TONY O'BRIEN)
West Ham United manager David Moyes gives instructions to Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell during a break in play
(photo credit: REUTERS/TONY O'BRIEN)
The West Ham United soccer club expressed shock after video was published on social media showing a number of the club's fans chanting "we've got foreskin, haven't you" as a Haredi man boarded a flight they were on.
The flight was headed to Belgium where West Ham faced K.R.C. Genk in the Europa League.
In one clip shared by The Jewish Chronicle on Twitter, fans of the club could be seen chanting "we've got foreskin, haven't you" as a haredi man quietly boarded the flight.
In a second clip, the fans could be seen chanting "Tottenham get battered everywhere they go," as the Haredi man walked by. The chant seemed to be referring to the fact that Tottenham Hotspurs, known as the Spurs, has many Jewish supporters.
West Ham United stressed that it was "appalled" by the videos and condemned the behavior, according to UK media. The club stated that it was in contact with the airline and relevant authorities in order to identify the individuals involved.
"We continue to be unequivocal in our stance - we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination," said the club in a statement to the media. "Any individuals identified will be issued with an indefinite ban from the Club. Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the Football Club and we do not welcome any individuals who do not share those values."
Fans of the West Ham club and other soccer clubs have used the same "we've got foreskin, haven't you" chant in past antisemitic incidents, including an incident in 2019, when West Ham fans used it as they sang about the Spurs.
“We’ll be running round Tottenham with our willies hanging out, singing I’ve got a foreskin. How about you? F***ing Jew,” went the song sung in the 2019 incident.
The chant was also used by West Ham fans in an incident in the Jewish Stamford Hill neighborhood in 2015.


Tags United Kingdom soccer belgium football antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Iran acts with impunity ahead of nuclear talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
5

Vaccinated? These four factors could increase your risk of COVID infection

A WOMAN receives a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv in August

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by