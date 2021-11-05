West Ham soccer club promises action after antisemitism by fans

The West Ham United soccer club expressed shock after video was published on social media showing a number of the club's fans chanting "we've got foreskin, haven't you" as a Haredi man boarded a flight they were on.

The flight was headed to Belgium where West Ham faced K.R.C. Genk in the Europa League.

In one clip shared by The Jewish Chronicle on Twitter, fans of the club could be seen chanting "we've got foreskin, haven't you" as a haredi man quietly boarded the flight.

In a second clip, the fans could be seen chanting "Tottenham get battered everywhere they go," as the Haredi man walked by. The chant seemed to be referring to the fact that Tottenham Hotspurs , known as the Spurs, has many Jewish supporters.



West Ham United stressed that it was "appalled" by the videos and condemned the behavior, according to UK media. The club stated that it was in contact with the airline and relevant authorities in order to identify the individuals involved.

"We continue to be unequivocal in our stance - we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination," said the club in a statement to the media. "Any individuals identified will be issued with an indefinite ban from the Club. Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the Football Club and we do not welcome any individuals who do not share those values."

Fans of the West Ham club and other soccer clubs have used the same "we've got foreskin, haven't you" chant in past antisemitic incidents, including an incident in 2019 , when West Ham fans used it as they sang about the Spurs.

“We’ll be running round Tottenham with our willies hanging out, singing I’ve got a foreskin. How about you? F***ing Jew,” went the song sung in the 2019 incident.

The chant was also used by West Ham fans in an incident in the Jewish Stamford Hill neighborhood in 2015.