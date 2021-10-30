WJC Exec. Vice President highlights importance fighting climate change

Maram Stern, Executive Vice President of the World Jewish Congress, stated on Friday that the WJC "commends the participants in COP26 who will seek to find solutions to the potentially calamitous consequences of ignoring the clear climate emergency confronting our world."

Stern describes the threat of climate change as a "grim reality," and that "the threat to all human life, through the increasing frequency and magnitude of such extreme weather events as bushfires, drought, water shortages, floods and record temperatures, must be a priority for the entire international community."

This news comes a few days before the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26 , which is set to begin on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Respect for and preservation of our natural surroundings has always been a mainstay of Jewish tradition and teachings," Stern continued.

He emphasizes how Israel has always endorsed protecting the environment through the Jewish holiday Tu B’Shvat, which promotes reforestation.

LISA RUBIN at Tu B’Shvat tree planting event in Gush Etzion, 2021. (credit: COURTESY LISA RUBIN)

Stern praised Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for stating that tackling climate change is a national security interest for Israel as well as other Jewish organizations such as the Commonwealth Jewish Council and the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Overall, Stern emphasizes that it is imperative that governments around the world take "responsible action on climate change and demonstrate environmental responsibility.”

Furthermore, the WJC is also working on fighting antisemitism worldwide in addition to fighting climate change, as they announced on Tuesday that they are collaborating with Jewish on Campus to advocate for Jewish students that have suffered discrimination based on their religion on US college campuses.

Both organizations will also support Jewish student communities outside the United States.