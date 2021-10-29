The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Climate Change

COP26: Israel to aim for zero net emissions by 2050

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Energy Minister Karine Elharrar agreed to raise the emissions reduction target to zero net emissions by 2050.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 29, 2021 09:12
A worker stands next to parabolic mirrors tracking the sun at the research site of solar power company Brenmiller Energy in Israel's Negev desert (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
A worker stands next to parabolic mirrors tracking the sun at the research site of solar power company Brenmiller Energy in Israel's Negev desert
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Energy Minister Karine Elharrar agreed on Friday to raise the government's target for reducing emissions from a reduction of 85% to a new target of zero net emissions by 2050, with Bennett set to announce the change in policy at the UN Climate Change Summit (COP26) in Glasgow next week.
Earlier this week, the government announced a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050. Shortly afterwards, a report released by the comptroller criticized the Israeli government for both failing to make headway on reducing greenhouse gases emissions and for not setting a goal to completely stop greenhouse gas emissions by the middle of the century.
The USA, Canada, France, Australia, Germany, Ireland, Ethiopia and most of the other developed countries in the world have already announced a goal of reaching zero net emissions by 2050.
"The climate crisis affects all of our lives, as well as the lives of our children and grandchildren," said Bennett on Friday. "Israel is the nation of innovation, and it can contribute to the world from the talent and creativity that only we have."
"With the new goal, Israel stands alongside the developed countries of the world that are already working to achieve the goal of zero emissions, and reaffirms its commitment to the Paris Agreement and the international agreements on the subject," added the prime minister. "We are mobilizing for this global challenge, producing technological solutions and undertaking to achieve this important goal."
View of the Power Station in Hadera, on Janury 27, 2018. (credit: MILA AVIV/FLASH90) View of the Power Station in Hadera, on Janury 27, 2018. (credit: MILA AVIV/FLASH90)
"We succeeded!" tweeted Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg in response to the announcement on Friday. "Despite the opposition, despite the skepticism, the State of Israel is joining the world and commits to zero net emissions by 2050."
"This is a challenging step, but it is required in the struggle of the State of Israel against the climate crisis," said Elharrar on Friday. "I am confident that a massive investment in innovation, changing energy consumption habits and removing barriers to the promotion of renewable energy will succeed in bringing us to attaining net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The Israeli government is committed to fighting the climate crisis for the future of our children."
In the announcement on Friday, the government announced a number of steps it would take to reach the new goal, including developing technologies to store energy from renewable energy sources for year-round use, the development of carbon capture capabilities, the promotion of green infrastructure, consumer education on saving energy and investments in research and development by Israeli entrepreneurs working in the field of green energy.
The announcement added that extensive staff work had been carried out in recent months in order to formulate an action plan for reaching the zero net emissions target by 2050. It is unclear, if this is the case, why the government originally announced a lower goal of only an 85% reduction.


Tags Naftali Bennett environment climate change greenhouse gas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kashrut reform can free Israel from rabbinate's grip - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Balfour Declaration, Palestinian weaponization of post-colonial guilt - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
4

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
5

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by