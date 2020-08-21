The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
You can join RBG and other celebs at DC synagogue for the High Holidays

The Sixth & I Historic Synagogue in Washington, D.C., has a way — virtually.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
AUGUST 21, 2020 04:43
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue in Washington, D.C. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue in Washington, D.C.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Wanna join Daveed Diggs, Idina Menzel and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for High Holidays worship?
The Sixth & I Historic Synagogue in Washington, D.C., has a way — virtually.
The synagogue/arts and entertainment center, which has hosted dozens of Jewish celebrities in the past 15 years, has launched its “You In A Pew” fundraiser in which members and others can pay $36 to have a photo of themselves placed next to a cardboard cutout of one of the famous folks, like the trio noted above.
The pews will be shown during livestreams of virtual Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to pay for the production of the services.
“We miss seeing your face around Sixth & I,” the synagogue said in an Instagram post Wednesday announcing the program. “Although this year isn’t quite what many of us pictured, a picture of you in our sanctuary during the High Holidays would help us feel more connected to you at a time when we especially want to be together. You might even see yourself on screen sharing a prayerbook with Matisyahu.”


