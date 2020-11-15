Zionist movement 'World Herut' announces first branch in India

World Herut , a member organization of the World Zionist Organization dedicated to the ideals of pre-WWII Zionist leader Ze'ev Jabotinsky, has announced that it has launched a new branch with the establishment of Herut India.

"The need for the ideas of the great Zionist leader, Ze’ev Jabotinsky has perhaps never been greater in the Diaspora in the last 50 years than now," said Karma Feinstein Cohen, the Executive Director of World Herut.

"World Herut sees the utmost importance in bringing the tribes home; meaning the in gathering of all the Jewish People, of our sisters and brothers from the four corners of the earth. We are all part of one united Jewish People. Herut has launched its newest branch in India and we are absolutely ecstatic," She added.

Feinstein Cohen thanked the leaders of the new branch, saying "we cannot thank and praise the fantastic leaders of Herut India enough. Warm congratulations to Rivka Reis who brought together Jews from across India and recruited many new Herut members. Her commitment to Zionism and the Jewish People is unbelievable. We look forward to building a strong Zionist movement in India."

Reis herself said that "Herut India is the newest branch of Herut’s movement of 'unapologetic Zionists.' We have families involved with Herut in both the north and the south of India as well as from emerging Jewish communities."

"We wish to promote Zionism in order to bring about a deeper sense of love and belonging to Eretz Yisrael," she added.

Would Herut was founded in 2000 and in February 2002 was accepted into the WZO as one of the nine Zionist World Unions.

Herut's world headquarters are in Israel, with additional branches in 11 additional countries, the most recent of which their Mexico branch, which was established less than six months ago.

World Herut's projects vary from place to place, depending upon the commitments and interests of individual groups, as well as the specific situations of the communities in each location.