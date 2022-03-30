Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg will travel to Paris this week (March 29-31) to meet with fellow OECD countries' ministers at the OECD’s most senior environmental forum – which meets just once every five years.

Zandberg, who became Environmental Protection Minister just last year, will serve as the forum’s deputy chair. The meeting of ministers will be chaired by the head of the US Environment Agency and the minister of the environment of Luxembourg. ​​

Zandberg will herself lead the first plenary session, which deals with working with the private sector to ensure a fair transition to net-zero emissions.

The meeting aims to address the pressing issues of the climate crisis and plastic pollution. The forum aims to address the implementation of reduction and adaptation measures, climate financing, carbon pricing and bridging the gap between long-term and short-term climate goals.

(L-R) Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, Energy Minister Karin Elharrar and John Kerry. (credit: Courtesy)

The meeting comes amid an OECD report highlighting the ecological damage of plastic pollution and waste in general.