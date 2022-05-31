Chief scientist urges Israel to prepare for heatwaves

A sizzling heatwave not only makes you stay indoors, press your air conditioner’s remote control, pour a cold drink and apply antiperspirant. It can actually kill you, especially if you have passed your 70th birthday.

A study by the Ministry of Environmental Protection sheds light for the first time on the connection between the climate crisis and resulting heatwaves and mortality in Israel. Each heatwave here leads to average excess mortality of an average of 45 people, and the harm is particularly great in the elderly.

"The climate crisis is a real threat to health and life. The study shows the impact of heatwaves [sharav in Hebrew] and the climate crisis on excess mortality, especially in vulnerable populations," Minister Tamar Zandberg said at a briefing for journalists on Tuesday.

All government bodies and local authorities must prepare for the heatwaves to reduce premature mortality, suffering and medical expenditures.

Prof. Noga Kronfeld-Schor, an expert in ecological physiology at Tel Aviv University (TAU) who was last year named ministry chief scientist, added that “compared to floods or fires, in which the direct physical impact on the economy and human health is clear, the impact of heatwaves is more complex."

"It is very important to understand the medical consequences of heatwaves to prevent harm to the population and prepare for them as much as possible. Most medical consequences of heatwaves can be prevented by early warning systems,” she stressed.

“The ministry is working within the framework of the climate change assessment program to prepare for extreme weather and the expected increase in their intensity, frequency and duration due to climate change.”

TAU study

A study funded by the ministry was conducted by Dr. Dan Yemin and Dr. Erez Shmueli of TAU at Kronfeld-Schor’s invitation. As part of the study, a preliminary analysis was performed to examine the presence of “excess mortality” in Israel following heatwaves. The team said that to the best of their knowledge, the connection between heatwaves and mortality had not been examined in Israel before.

They studied heatwaves that occurred between 2012 to 2020 and analyzed mortality data in Israel (excluding COVID-19) in parallel with the events of extreme weather.

The analysis was performed in two different ways – the first by examining abnormality in excess mortality according to an existing that characterized the daily mortality pattern in Israel and was based on daily data of temperature, humidity and acute respiratory infection, and the second by comparing weeks in which there was a heatwave with those weeks just before and after, regardless of the model forecasts.

In both methods, it was found that in Israel, there was a sharp and significant increase in deaths during the weeks when there were heatwaves. On average, each heatwave led to the deaths of about 45 people, whose lives might have been spared had there been proper preparations.

As a result of the eight heatwaves cases defined as such by the Meteorological Service and examined in the study, excess mortality of 363 people was found.

2013 heatwave

For example, after the heatwave that began on April 26, 2013, 871 people died, while model forecasts predicted weekly mortality of 811 people (excess mortality of 60 people). Most of the abnormalities in the figures involved men and women over the age of 70 who accounted for 88.5% of all deaths following a heatwave.

This figure in itself constitutes a deviation from the norm, since routinely, this age group constitutes 70% to 73% of the total deaths. The data, therefore, indicate the high sensitivity of this population to heatwaves, according to the study.

Studies in various countries around the world have found that not only is the mortality rate on the rise as a result of hot flashes, but also the number of hospitalizations, duration of hospitalization and health care costs are rising significantly.

Reasons for hospitalization include cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease (damage to blood vessels in the brain), acute respiratory distress syndrome and kidney disease, in which patients are more sensitive to heat, as well as psychiatric and dehydration conditions.

In addition, studies around the world indicate that the impact of heatwaves on hospitalizations and mortality is particularly high in adults, women and people with low socioeconomic status.

The frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves throughout the world, including in Israel, are on the rise, and the rate of increase is higher than expected so far.