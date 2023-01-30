The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Leonardo DiCaprio names newly discovered snake species after special someone

The new species was discovered in the Panamanian jungle and exclusively eats snails and slugs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 00:48

Updated: JANUARY 30, 2023 00:50
Leonardo DiCaprio (photo credit: REUTERS)
Leonardo DiCaprio
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Leonardo DiCaprio, an Oscar-winning movie star, has named a newly discovered species of snake. He has reportedly named the snake after his “favourite woman,” his mom.

The new species

The snake, found in the Panamanian jungle, has been named Simon Irmelindicaprioae.

The species is of a snail-eating variety, is thought to be endangered and one of three newly discovered snake species to have been named on the occasion.

The species came under particular danger during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the establishment of a large number of gold and copper mines that destroyed their environment. The species requires a grassy terrain to live and hunt as they exclusively feed on snails and slugs.

A park ranger told Newswise: “Sure, it is illegal and out of control, but the authorities are too afraid to intervene, miners are just too violent and unpredictable.”

The ranger also explained that people were able to gain a year’s salary in a matter of weeks through illegal mining. According to Minimum-wage.org, the minimum hourly wage in Panama ranges from 1.22 to 2.36 Panamanian balboas – which is between $1.22 to $2.36 dollars.

A beach in Panama. (credit: CARLOS JASSO/REUTERS)A beach in Panama. (credit: CARLOS JASSO/REUTERS)

DiCaprio and women

DiCaprio, a 48-year-old man, has been the subject of some controversy. While his tribute to his mum might be considered heart warming, many have been critical of the actor’s treatment of women in the past.

 It has been reported that despite the actor’s comparatively advanced age, he has never dated a woman over the age of 25. KoiMoi has said that rumours emerged that the actor picks fights with his girlfriends in the months leading up to their 25th birthday, so that he can make an easier escape. The Guardian described his dating proclivities as a “major red flag.”

The Guardian also reported that the phenomena of having an upper age limit significantly below your own age has been dubbed “Leo’s law” after the actor.



