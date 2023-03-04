The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Rare Stalagmite provides a key to understand climate change - study

The Stalagmite, found in a Wisconsin cave, recorded the climate for thousands of years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 4, 2023 01:03

Updated: MARCH 4, 2023 01:06
Rare stalactite, stalagmite cave discovered near Galilee (photo credit: SHAI KOREN/NPA)
Rare stalactite, stalagmite cave discovered near Galilee
(photo credit: SHAI KOREN/NPA)

Researchers analyzed a stalagmite found in a cave in Wisconsin and discovered evidence of an ice age thousands of years ago interspersed by sudden massive warming events affecting large parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

The findings were published in a peer-reviewed study on Thursday in the journal Nature Geoscience by scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Stalagmite

Stalagmite grows incredibly slowly. The sample researchers had taken took roughly 20,000 years to grow the length of a small finger. It was formed through a process where water, which fell from the atmosphere, soaked into the Earth. From there, the water made its way through various rocks and crevices and eventually dissolved into limestone. Layers of limestone built over time until the calcite, a mineral, was formed.

Stalagmites and Stalactites are often confused for one another. Stalagmites grow from the cave floor pointing up and stalactites grow from the cave ceiling pointing down.

"Most scientists believe that the color of speleothems are determined by the mineral content. Pure calcite is white and almost colorless. Iron and other minerals, as well as acids from surface vegetation, combine with calcite crystals to add shades of red, orange and black to the color of speleothems. Others believe that humic and fulvic acids in the soil may also contribute to speleothem coloration," according to the National Park Service.

Rare stalactite, stalagmite cave discovered near Galilee (credit: SHAI KOREN/NPA)Rare stalactite, stalagmite cave discovered near Galilee (credit: SHAI KOREN/NPA)

Significance of the study

The findings are the first to identify a potential connection between the ice age warm-ups and the Greenland ice sheet.

"This is the only study in this area of the world that is recording these abrupt climate events during the last glacial period," says Cameron Batchelor, who led the analysis while completing her PhD at UW-Madison.

Scientists can use the stalagmite’s isotopes to gather further information about the environment, weather conditions and temperatures from thousands of years ago.

The researchers used a specialized imaging technique which allowed them to analyze every layer of the stalagmite. This can be broken down to show the annual changes in the aforementioned information categories 

The data collected tells a climate story which might help scientists predict the future climate changes and impact of global warming.



Tags environment science scientific study climate change
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
3

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
4

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
5

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by