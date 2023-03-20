The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel is not prepared for climate change, Silman says following UN report

The IPCC report indicated that the world is on the brink of a climate change disaster.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 21:51
Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman is seen at the handover ceremony replacing outgoing minister Tamar Zandberg, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
"According to the report, despite the plans and preparedness actions promoted worldwide, the gap in preparedness [for global warming] is still very large," said Israel's Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman said in a statement on Monday in response to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released Monday.

"The report states that global warming...comes from greenhouse gas emissions as a result of human activity. Despite the plans and preparedness actions promoted worldwide, the gap in preparedness is still very large and it will continue to get wider if we do not increase the pace and scope of worldwide [climate repair] action," Silman continued. 

"The world is not ready and is in danger. We still have the ability to make an impact - the decisions we make today...will affect us and future generations. The report clarifies the need for urgent progress with the climate law and Israel's preparedness."

Actionable policy changes to combat climate change

"We expect the government to stand by its obligations and [move forward with] the climate law...including setting a goal of reducing greenhouse has emissions by 50% by 2030," said representatives from the Green Course, an Israeli NGO advocating for environmental protection in response to the IPCC report. 

COW’S MILK, one of the most reliable sources of protein and calcium, accounts for 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) COW’S MILK, one of the most reliable sources of protein and calcium, accounts for 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The report itself indicated that the world is on the brink of a man-made climate change disaster, but there are still multiple different methods that can be used to adapt to it and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and they're all available now. 

It also outlined several ways of reducing greenhouse gas emissions including increased use of public transportation and increased funding for climate preservation initiatives. 



