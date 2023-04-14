The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Social inequality is more impactful than environment on water crisis - study

A new peer-reviewed study published in Nature Sustainability, aims to show how social inequalities play a central role in the way such crises develop. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 14, 2023 03:54
People queue to collect water from a spring in the Newlands suburb as fears over the city's water crisis grow in Cape Town, South Africa (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS)
People queue to collect water from a spring in the Newlands suburb as fears over the city's water crisis grow in Cape Town, South Africa
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS)

In recent years, dozens of metropolitan areas have begun facing severe water shortages due to both natural causes - droughts - and artificial causes, i.e. unsustainable water use. 

A new peer-reviewed study published in Nature Sustainability, aims to show how social inequalities play a central role in the way such crises develop. 

Researchers used the Cape Town metropolitan area in South Africa as a case study "to illustrate how unsustainable water use by the elite can exacerbate urban water crises at least as much as climate change or population growth."

Cape Town is home to over one million households, 1.4% of which are classified as "elite," 12.3% are upper-middle income, 24.8% are lower-middle income, 40.5% are lower-income and 21% live in "informal housing" - shacks and non-standard housing at the edges of the city.

The upper-middle class and the elite tend to live in spacious homes with gardens and private swimming pools. Those in the lower echelons, according to the study, do not have taps or toilets inside their homes.  

A family negotiates their way through caked mud around a dried up section of the Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa, January 20, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS)A family negotiates their way through caked mud around a dried up section of the Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa, January 20, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS)

The researchers found that most of the water used by the middle and upper classes is used for non-basic needs - garden irrigation, swimming, decorative water features and more. Furthermore, despite comprising only 13.7% of the population, the elite and upper-middle classes use 51% of all water consumed by the entire city. Meanwhile, lower-income and informal households constitute 61.5% of Cape Town's total population but consume only 27.3% of the city's water. 

"These excessive and uneven consumption patterns are rooted in the modern political–economic system, which fosters consumerism in the name of individual freedom, financial merits and economic growth," wrote study authors.

Future projections, according to the study, show a rapidly increasing risk of water crisis for many cities worldwide. Current water conservation policies focus on bolstering water infrastructure and increasing water supply, which are "counterproductive as they expand the water footprint of cities while perpetuating unequal levels of consumption." 

Researchers conclude that, rather than putting all eggs in the basket of ecological conservation and increase of water supply, municipal and national governments focus on equality in water use among different socioeconomic classes. 

Global water security and the United Nations

The United Nations used its first conference on water security in almost half a century on Wednesday to exhort governments to better manage one of humanity's shared resources.

A quarter of the world's population relies on unsafe drinking water while half lacks basic sanitation, the UN said. Meanwhile, nearly three-quarters of recent disasters have been related to water.

"We are draining humanity's lifeblood through vampiric overconsumption and unsustainable use, and evaporating it through global heating," said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.



Tags south africa environment scientific study water inequality
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
4

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
5

Russia fools us economically, their statistics are a collection of lies - opinion

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by