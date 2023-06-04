The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Government aims to strengthen environmental rules in Area C of the West Bank

A new committee will be formed to address air pollution in the West Bank aiming to inject just under NIS 20 million.

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 18:39
The polluted stream running off from a Palestinian factory in Wadi Haramiya. (photo credit: JUDY LASH BALINT)
The polluted stream running off from a Palestinian factory in Wadi Haramiya.
(photo credit: JUDY LASH BALINT)

The government approved a proposal to promote the treatment of environmental hazards and to strengthen the enforcement of environmental law in Area C of the West Bank. 

The proposal was presented by the Environmental Protection, Finance and Defense ministries.

A 2020 report by the United Nations said that "the occupied Palestinian territories face serious health and environmental threats from pollution."

"Pollution affects us all," said Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman. "The government's decision will affect the quality of life of pregnant women, children and the elderly. However, everyone will be able to breathe clear air. There is nothing more important and basic than clean air for everyone."

According to the proposal, a committee will be formed within the next 60 days to examine how to implement environmental laws in IDF-controlled areas of the West Bank. However, it will benefit the Palestinians living in the area, too. According to the proposal, the committee will aim to work with the Defense Ministry and Civil Administration to halt 33 illegal waste disposal sites. 

Palm trees in the Jordan Valley where some of the nature reserves are located. (credit: Courtesy)Palm trees in the Jordan Valley where some of the nature reserves are located. (credit: Courtesy)

The committee will be charged with developing a comprehensive plan for improving waste disposal infrastructure and reducing pollution in the West Bank in general within 180 days, focusing on dealing with waste burning first and foremost. 

The plan will eventually include being able to enforce Israeli laws such as the Clean Air Law of 2008 and the Environmental Treatment of Electrical and Electronic Equipment and Batteries Law of 2012. The committee will determine how these laws should be enforced and by whom.

The government-approved proposal includes NIS 17.1 million for the transportation of landfill waste from 33 sites collecting waste from 25 settlements in the area to reduce environmental hazards, including the illegal burning of this waste. The decision also includes developing monitoring and reporting mechanisms to ensure the plan's successful implementation. 

Moreover, an additional NIS 2.4 million will finance waste transportation from 13 Palestinian villages for a year. 

"From the moment I took on his role, I was made aware of the serious problem of the lack of governance in environmental issues in Judea and Samaria," Silman said. "The air pollution from the burning of waste in Judea and Samaria, and the serious environmental hazards as a result of illegal consequences of waste disposal in the area, harm us all - regardless of religion or nationality.

"We are making history today," Silman said. "This big change will greatly affect Jews, Arabs, and future generations."

Military will need to implement environment regulations

Except in particular circumstances, Israeli law does not apply to Area C of the West Bank, which means that Israeli environmental laws also do not apply. Every law that the Knesset passes within sovereign Israel has to have a corresponding military edict.

Until now, the IDF has not prioritized Israeli environmental laws. Therefore there are fewer environmental standards in the area. Separately, the lack of infrastructure in some cases has led to significant illegal garbage and sewage disposal, especially in Palestinian villages in Area C.

If the proposal becomes a bill based on the committee's recommendations, it would have to pass three times in the Knesset plenum and three times in the Knesset Interior and Environment Committee to become law. 



Tags Israel West Bank nature environment
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by