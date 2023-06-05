The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel, Philippines sign environmental protection MOU

The MOU calls for Israel and the Philippines to share best practices around environmental protection.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 16:32
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen talks during a news conference with Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus March 31, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen talks during a news conference with Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus March 31, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)

Israel and the Philippines signed an agreement on Monday to collaborate on environmental protection, the Foreign Ministry confirmed.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo on World Environment Day, during Cohen's historic visit to Manila. Cohen left for the country on Sunday for the first visit by a foreign minister in 56 years.

Cohen is leading two business delegations organized by the economic division of the Foreign Ministry, the Israel Export Institute and the Israeli embassies in Manila and Seoul, where he is also visiting. The business delegation in Manila was focused on agriculture, water, energy and cleantech, as well as security and cyber, emergency preparedness and health.

"I am sure that this visit will improve our already existing partnerships in agriculture, water, innovation and technology and economic cooperation."

Eli Cohen

The MOU calls for Israel and the Philippines to share best practices around environmental protection, specifically focusing on preserving ecosystems, disaster risk management, and promoting and disseminating environmental technologies.

Cohen interviewed with the local Philippine News Agency on Monday and said, "We believe that close cooperation in the field of environmental protection can provide an important contribution to the friendly relations between our two states and to help in addressing issues of sustainability, climate change and help protect our planet.

"I am sure that this visit will improve our already existing partnerships in agriculture, water, innovation and technology and economic cooperation," he told the news outlet.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is seen at a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is seen at a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel's previous environmental protection MOU with Azerbaijan

In April, Cohen signed a similar agreement during a visit to Azerbaijan with Azerbaijan's Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev.

That agreement focuses on several areas of collaboration, including issues of air quality management, environmental aspects of water management, waste management, climate change mitigation and adaption measures, prevention of land degradation and promotion of ecological technologies.



