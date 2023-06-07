Can you cut energy consumption with ceiling fans?

World Environment Day and International Oceans Day are both designed to raise awareness about the environment, having been established by the UN General Assembly to help make sure future generations can enjoy a prosperous world.

These days, and others, reflect a certain ecological trend known as sustainability. It's a trend that has only been intensifying over the past decade and this is only the beginning.

In fact, this trend has managed to impact the field of architecture and interior design in a way that will allow tenants who aspire to ascribe to the same environmentalist agenda to be able to do so in every aspect of their life.

Every rookie architect knows that today, it's always better to design houses and apartments with low energy consumption. In practice, it means bringing in as much natural light as possible to reduce electricity costs, among other things.

After the planning stage, it's time to work on the various interior design details, with some of them also tackling aspects of the home's air conditioning, both heating and cooling.

So, which is better, an air conditioner or just a ceiling fan?

For starters, it seems many homes have realized the importance of combining air conditioning with ventilation. This not only helps save money, but it also is more ecologically friendly.

According to experts from the leading ceiling fan brand Swing: "Ceiling fans have always been the solution, long before you could install an air conditioner everywhere. Today, more people understand the importance of ceiling fans, such as on days when you don't need a fully-functioning air conditioner. Further, having a ceiling fan at home lets you increase the airflow even with the air conditioner on. Sometimes we want more air circulation, not freezing temperatures."

The more the air conditioner needs to heat up or cool down an area, the more electricity is used. When a ceiling fan does at least part of the work, the air conditioner will use up less power.

So why should you get a ceiling fan?