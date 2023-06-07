The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Can you cut energy consumption with ceiling fans?

Recent UN-designated days for environmental awareness remind us to be smarter and keep energy consumption low. Getting a ceiling fan is a good start.

By WALLA! HOME, DESIGN
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 22:35
A ceiling fan (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
A ceiling fan (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

World Environment Day and International Oceans Day are both designed to raise awareness about the environment, having been established by the UN General Assembly to help make sure future generations can enjoy a prosperous world.

These days, and others, reflect a certain ecological trend known as sustainability. It's a trend that has only been intensifying over the past decade and this is only the beginning.

In fact, this trend has managed to impact the field of architecture and interior design in a way that will allow tenants who aspire to ascribe to the same environmentalist agenda to be able to do so in every aspect of their life.

Every rookie architect knows that today, it's always better to design houses and apartments with low energy consumption. In practice, it means bringing in as much natural light as possible to reduce electricity costs, among other things.

After the planning stage, it's time to work on the various interior design details, with some of them also tackling aspects of the home's air conditioning, both heating and cooling. 

Illustrative image of a bed. (credit: PIXEXID) Illustrative image of a bed. (credit: PIXEXID)

So, which is better, an air conditioner or just a ceiling fan?

For starters, it seems many homes have realized the importance of combining air conditioning with ventilation. This not only helps save money, but it also is more ecologically friendly.

According to experts from the leading ceiling fan brand Swing: "Ceiling fans have always been the solution, long before you could install an air conditioner everywhere. Today, more people understand the importance of ceiling fans, such as on days when you don't need a fully-functioning air conditioner. Further, having a ceiling fan at home lets you increase the airflow even with the air conditioner on. Sometimes we want more air circulation, not freezing temperatures."

The more the air conditioner needs to heat up or cool down an area, the more electricity is used. When a ceiling fan does at least part of the work, the air conditioner will use up less power.

So why should you get a ceiling fan?

  • Ceiling fans are more cost-effective in terms of electricity use, both by themselves and when running in several rooms at once. The temperatures in the area around the fan can be lowered by 1-2 degrees Celsius.
  • Sometimes, all we need to feel relaxed is some air circulation.
  • The area of effect is large, making it more efficient than a table fan.
  • The flow of air moves throughout the room, so even when you're out of range of the fan, you can still feel the air blowing.
  • The ceiling fan is a great way to avoid diseases spread by air conditioners, such as a host of viruses that can harm the trachea or other parts of the body.
  • You don't need to close your windows for a ceiling fan to work, which means natural air can keep flowing through the home.
  • Many ceiling fans come with a built-in light fixture, so a single product can serve two functions.
  • Ceiling fans operate with an efficient motor, allowing for high airflow and low power consumption. Overall, that means it saves up to 50% in electricity costs and is better for the environment.


Tags design environment interior design sustainability
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by