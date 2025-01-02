Prof. Yaron Ziv: Ben-Gurion University’s champion of sustainability and conservation

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has long been a beacon of innovation, and for Yaron Ziv – a professor specializing in community and spatial ecology and, until four months ago, head of the Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainability and Climate Change – the natural world isn’t just a subject of study; it’s a passion, a calling, and a canvas for exploration.

Through groundbreaking research and an unwavering commitment to education, Ziv has spent decades unraveling the intricacies of biodiversity, ecosystem restoration, and conservation biology. His positive energy and love for the field are palpable, whether he’s mentoring a student, collaborating with farmers, or championing sustainability initiatives. Ecological Restoration: Prof Ziv and his students setting experiments in the field. (Credit: Courtesy Prof. Yaron Ziv)

At the heart of Ziv’s work lies a simple yet profound question: How do biodiversity patterns emerge and change across different landscapes and time scales? “My main focus is on the evolutionary and ecological processes that determine the patterns and distribution of biodiversity across space and time,” he explains.

In other words, his research explores what drives and shapes the distribution of organisms – plants, animals, and everything in between – in fragmented and diverse ecosystems. From the rolling dunes of the desert to the agricultural fields of Israel, Ziv and his team investigate how species interact with their environments and what these relationships reveal about broader ecological processes.

The lab’s research isn’t just theoretical; it has tangible implications for conservation, restoration, and sustainable agriculture. “When we examine a 25 cm. by 25 cm. square in a field of flowers,” Ziv elaborates, “and count all the plants and species, we can see the ecological factors that determine these species.

Factors like competition, for example. Now we can change the scale to 1 km. by 1 km. – covering the entire area, all of Israel, the Middle East, or even the entire world.” He explains that while the same processes dominate his research, their influence changes when the spatial scale is altered. “It’s not as simple as having a map of borders,” he notes. “The boundaries are gradual and complex, shaped by mountains, topography, gradients, etc.”

ZIV’S WORK is a perfect example of integrating basic ecological science with real-world applications. His pioneering species-habitat-arranged landscape-oriented model has offered a new lens through which to view species-environment interactions. This allows for deep scientific understanding and aids in crafting strategies to preserve nature while accounting for human constraints and needs.

Among Ziv’s many contributions, two fields stand out: agroecology and ecological restoration. As Ziv describes it, agroecology is about “designing agricultural systems that enhance biodiversity, nutrient cycling, and energy flow to promote sustainability.”

His lab collaborates closely with farmers, regional leaders, and NGOs to create systems supporting agriculture and natural ecosystems. This delicate balance is vital in regions like the Negev, where resources and land demands are scarce.

"We have projects with regional councils," he says. "We received funding from them and worked together – academics, farmers, and municipality [employees]. We had conferences, surveys, and talked about processes. We can only succeed together. You can't play the arrogant person from the side. No way. It doesn't work. They know so much and taught us so many things about how to do it better – how to use the tractor, where to move, and where to put things."

This spirit of collaboration extends to the personal connections Ziv has developed with the farmers. He recalls a touching moment: “One of these farmers told me, ‘You know, I like these natural patches because this is where I take my grandkids. We see the Bambis jumping.’"

Ziv smiles, “These are gazelles, but he called them Bambis. It’s moments like these that show how much people value nature when they connect with it personally.” Ziv sees great promise in the evolving field of agroecology, where innovative practices are helping bridge the gap between agriculture and conservation.

“We now have universities dedicated to agroecology, and more and more mechanisms are being developed, like living corridors between isolated natural patches to enhance gene flow,” he explains. “For example, encouraging native annuals near agricultural fields can attract pollinators like butterflies and bees. These native organisms support biodiversity and contribute to food production by improving pollination.”

While these advances are significant, Ziv acknowledges the challenge of translating scientific understanding into widespread practices. “Unfortunately, humans take time to move forward with these ideas,” he notes.

Yet he remains optimistic, pointing to places like Beit Guvrin and areas near Beersheba, where natural habitats are conserved amid agricultural landscapes. “It’s amazing – during this season, you’ll see lush green fields with natural patches in between. There’s much more awareness now, and people are starting to see how these efforts benefit both nature and themselves.”

EXTENDING HIS influence beyond research, Ziv is also a passionate educator and mentor. At Ben-Gurion University, he led the Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainability and Climate Change until recently for three and a half years, a role that underscores his dedication to equipping the next generation of environmental leaders.

“Education, education, education,” Ziv emphasizes. “This is something I’m very happy to take part in and something I’ll continue to devote a lot of my time to.” Over the years, Ziv has guided countless students, such as lab manager Yafit Brenner, graduate students Lital Ozeri, Chana Beer, Klil Noy, Tom Collier, and Talia Gabay, as well as postdoctoral fellow Rachel Schwarz.

Ziv’s commitment to education extends well beyond the classroom. He recounts a flagship initiative funded by a settlement from the Justice Ministry following the 2014 oil spill in the Evrona nature reserve. “We won about a million and a half shekels to run educational workshops for 2,000 high school students from greater Beersheba to Eilat,” he says.

“It was a three-meeting workshop where students learned the philosophy of science, how research is implemented, and even collected field data in ecological sites. They concluded their work with a report, connecting theory with real-world ecological challenges.”

The project had a profound impact on both students and educators. “The teachers were amazed – it became a flagship project for the Education Ministry because we had the funding to make it happen,” Ziv says. The workshops were led by his graduate students, offering unique mentorship opportunities.

Ziv recalls a decisive moment: “You had to see a Bedouin girl from Rahat meeting a PhD graduate student for the first time, hearing about genetics research. She was in awe – seeing her reaction – it changed lives. Education like this opens new doors and shows young people what’s possible.”

For five years, Ziv also chaired the university’s Green Campus Initiative, steering efforts to create a more sustainable academic environment. His leadership on this front reflects a broader philosophy: Sustainability must be woven into the fabric of everyday life.

Ziv’s influence reaches far beyond Israel’s borders, and his expertise makes him a sought-after voice in conservation decision-making. He has served on national and international committees, such as the Managing Committee of the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s Man and Biosphere (MAB) Committee for Israel.

These roles allow him to influence policies that balance environmental conservation with societal needs. “Conservation is about integrating scientific knowledge with practical solutions that respect human constraints,” Ziv explains.

Ziv’s work offers hope and direction as the world grapples with pressing environmental challenges. His holistic approach – merging science, education, and policy – serves as a model for addressing the complexities of sustainability.

Looking ahead, Ziv is optimistic about the potential for innovation and collaboration to create a more harmonious relationship between humans and nature. “We have the tools and knowledge to make a difference,” he says. “It’s up to us to use them wisely.”

For him, the journey is far from over. Whether through pioneering research, mentoring students, or influencing conservation policy, he continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Although he humbly describes himself as “a small soldier in a big army of scientists,” his work enhances our understanding of the natural world, inspiring a collective effort to protect it for future generations.

