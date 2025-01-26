See the beauty of the Ginosar shore, on the western Sea of Galilee

Winter in Israel is always short and many of us like the rainy season. Compared to the summer heat and haze, our winter offers some beautiful soft lighting and usually clear views of the landscape. The Ginosar shore. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

On the west coast of the Sea of Galilee, or Kinneret, the large body of water provides its magic too. So, type Kibbutz Ginosar in Waze and drive to the Kinneret, which is always a delight. For anyone who likes traveling and touring the country, this stretch of lakeshore which in the summer is a popular swimming site, is mostly empty in wintertime.

Placid and half wild, it attracts couples, families, and quiet-seeking visitors to walk along the beach, and enjoy the art in stones and other artistic creations on the way to a marvelous white metal pier.



Walk along the pier (3 meters high) to get the unique feeling of being above the water. Take a deep breath to enjoy the fresh air coming from the Sea of Galilee. It is the perfect spot to read a book or take out a pair of binoculars and explore the surroundings of the Kinneret, from the Kibbutz to Tiberius and as far as the eastern shore of the lake that climbs up to the Golan.

Many water birds can also be spotted, such as seagulls, ducks, cormorants, and coots (agamit). The Ginosar shore is a public beach, so it is open to the public at no charge. After the shore adventure, it is highly recommended to visit Yigal Allon Center for a glimpse of the ancient wooden boat in addition to a rich heritage experience.