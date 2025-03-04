Dolphins sighted 2.5 miles off coast of Rishon Lezion

Dolphins Shlomi and Hawks, who previously visited the coast of Israel in 2024, were spotted last Thursday, eight kilometers off the coast of Rishon Lezion, according to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

The sighting comes amidst reports of a declining apex predator population in the Mediterranean region.

“During an inspection cruise by the Marine Unit inspectors 2.5 miles off the coast of Rishon Lezion following a trawler, three dolphins were suddenly spotted,” reported Guy Levian, the director of the Marine Unit area at the Nature and Parks Authority. “The three played in the waves for several minutes and continued on their way.”

Two of the individuals were later identified as Shlomi and Hawks, a pair of common bottlenose dolphins that were sighted in November of 2024 during a collaborative survey conducted by the Delfis Association and the Morris Kahn Research Station, the Nature and Parks Authority reported.

The two were identified through images of their dorsal fins, which are “excellent means of identification, just like a human fingerprint,” said Kim Kobo, a researcher at the Morris Kahn Marine Research Center. Dolphins spotted miles off from Rishon Lezion's coast. (credit: GUY LOYAN/ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

Marine predators on the decline

The declining population of marine predators in the Mediterranean region continues to alarm researchers and environmental scientists.

More than 80 percent of Mediterranean sharks, rays, and skates are threatened by overfishing, illegal fishing, and the rise in consumption of shark meat, according to a study published in the journal Biological Conservation last year.

“Achieving positive outcomes for these species requires not only government support but also sustained political will across election periods and a steadfast long-term commitment to drive change,” said Lowther, an expert in environment law from the University of Plymouth. “It also requires the integration of communities in the Mediterranean region.”