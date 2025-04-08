Israel launches AI fire prediction tool to protect transportation systems

As climate crises intensify around the world, Israel is taking bold steps to address the risks posed by extreme weather events.

For the first time, the Meteorological Service at the Transportation Ministry has unveiled a groundbreaking fire prediction system designed to protect the country's transportation infrastructure from the dangers of wildfires on Monday.

The new system will help emergency and rescue teams prepare for fire outbreaks, reduce the spread of flames, and safeguard passengers on Israel's transportation networks.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev highlighted that this innovative fire prediction system is part of a broader effort by the ministry to tackle the challenges posed by climate change. "The fire prediction system being launched in the coming days is one of the many products of the ministry's preparation for the climate crisis," she said. "It will help us prepare better, reduce disruption to transportation, and prevent risk to human life."

The new tool comes at a critical time as Israel braces for what is expected to be a particularly harsh summer. The Meteorological Service predicts hotter and drier conditions than usual, following a winter season that has seen some of the driest conditions in recent history. Large areas of the country, including the Golan Heights and the Upper Galilee, experienced one of the wettest years on record, creating conditions ripe for an especially difficult fire season.

The new fire prediction system developed by the Ministry’s Meteorological Service uses advanced AI technology, weather reference scenarios, and environmental data to predict and track the spread of fires. By analyzing key variables such as vegetation moisture levels, the system can provide forecasts that highlight the areas with the highest fire risks.

In addition to the fire prediction system, a new simulation tool is being developed to generate three-dimensional maps that predict the spread and direction of fires. This tool will take into account real-time weather conditions, providing emergency services with crucial information to help manage and contain fire outbreaks before they disrupt transportation networks.

The collaboration between Israel, Greece, and Cyprus—the latter two countries with similar climates and fire risks—has been instrumental in creating this advanced forecasting tool. The three nations have worked together to integrate their meteorological services and develop a comprehensive solution for preventing fire-related damage to transportation systems.

Wildfires are a significant threat to transportation in Israel, frequently causing delays and disruptions during the summer months. According to data from the Transportation Ministry, fire events lead to at least 15 days of delays in train traffic and road blockages each summer. With the new fire prediction system, emergency agencies and transportation authorities, such as Israel Railways and Netivei Israel, will be better equipped to respond to these fires and mitigate the impact on public safety and infrastructure.

New approach to climate change preparedness

The fire prediction tool is part of a broader initiative by the Transportation Ministry to prepare the nation for climate-related challenges. Minister Regev emphasized that upon taking office, she instructed the ministry to develop preparedness scenarios that address both fire risks and the potential for extreme weather events such as heat waves and flash floods. "Similar to the flood forecasting system developed by the Transportation Ministry, the fire forecasting system is a key element of our climate change preparedness strategy," she noted.

Moshe Ben Zaken, Director General of the Transportation Ministry, underscored the importance of early predictions in the era of global warming. "As global warming disrupts traditional forecasts and causes extreme weather events with greater frequency, the importance of early prediction is greater than ever," he said. "We are allocating all necessary resources to ensure we have the most advanced technologies in the world to prevent widespread disruptions and save lives."