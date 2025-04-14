KKL-JNF rehabilitates injured forest dormouse after rare daytime sighting

An injured forest dormouse was rescued, treated, and released back into the wild after rehabilitation at Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund's Hula Valley Wildlife Acclimation Center, KKL-JNF announced on Thursday.

A volunteer at the Tefen Industrial Zone in the Galilee noticed the forest dormouse hopping between the feet of workers, which KKL-JNF commented is "unusual behavior for a species known for its nocturnal activity and secretive lifestyle among forest branches."

The volunteer noticed something was out of the ordinary and "gently captured" the animal before handing it over to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA), who, in turn, transferred it to KKL-JNF.

The dormouse was underweight upon arrival at the rehabilitation center, with an injury to her tail, which KKL-JNF report is likely due to an encounter with a stray cat roaming the industrial area.

After several days of medical care and monitoring, during which the forest dormouse regained weight, the team decided to use the "soft release" method to rehabilitate her back into the wild, KKL-JNF announced.

An injured forest dormouse being treated at KKL-JNF's Hula Valley Wildlife Acclimatization Center, April 2025. (Credit: NEVO RING/KKL-JNF’s HULA VALLEY WILDLIFE ACCLIMATIZATION CENTER)

In order to do this, the animal was "placed in a special enclosure in the Galilee Forest, giving her time to gradually readjust to her natural environment."

"In the coming days, the door to the enclosure will be opened, allowing her to venture out at her own pace. The center’s team and volunteers, in coordination with INPA, will continue to support her by providing food and shelter during the transition," KKL-JNF added.

What is a forest dormouse?

A forest dormouse is a "small and elusive rodent rarely seen, especially during daylight hours," KKL-JNF wrote.

The species is "easily identified by its fluffy tail and a distinctive black stripe above the eyes" and "spends most of its life in nests built high among the trees," KKL-JNF added.

"Israel marks the southern edge of the species' global habitat range, and every sighting is a powerful reminder of the need to protect the Galilee's natural ecosystems," they commented.

The Hula Valley Wildlife Acclimatization Center is run in collaboration with Tel Hai Academic College.