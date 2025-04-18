'I noticed two shadows in the water': Two sharks spotted at Beit Yanai Beach

Two dusky sharks were spotted near swimmers at Beit Yanai beach, causing mass panic, Ynet reported on Thursday.

Shark sightings in Israel normally occur near the Orot Rabin power station in Hadera, as sharks are drawn to the warmer waters. “The warming of the sea is expanding the sharks’ roaming range along the coast,” marine biologist Dr. Adi Barash explained.

Yehuda Zimbris, a 68-year-old native of Mikhmoret in the Hefer Valley, told Ynet he spotted the sharks from his house on a cliff.

"Suddenly, I noticed two shadows in the water. I started filming, and then I realized they were two sharks,” Zimbris said.

“They came as close as 50 to 100 meters from the shoreline, causing panic among most of the swimmers. Still, there were some who tried to get closer to them, despite clear instructions from the lifeguard to get out of the water. The sharks moved from south to north, performed a sort of 'dance,' and eventually disappeared to the north."

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) issued warnings about swimming in the area earlier this week, and even released a statement confirming that the sharks had been sighted before.

There is no reason to panic or avoid beaches

“This may also happen in winter, but to a lesser extent,” Dr. Barash explained. “Due to recent heatwaves, a large number of fish have died because they couldn’t adapt to the extreme changes in water temperature. That, in turn, attracts sharks. Additionally, the sharks’ roaming area is expanding, so they’re migrating along the Israeli coastline rather than concentrating in specific areas.”

However, Dr. Barash emphasized that this occurs every year as the water warms, and there is no need to close the beaches.

“Just follow safety guidelines and respect the sharks. Don’t provoke them or try to interact. Sharks are a protected species in Israel, so approaching or touching them is prohibited.”