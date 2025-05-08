WATCH: Drone footage reveals extent of Jerusalem wildfire damage

The mass destruction left in the wake of two wildfires in the Jerusalem area was revealed in drone footage taken by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF).

The two fires, which swept through the Jerusalem Hills, caused significant damage, the video revealed. The fire concentrated in Canada Park is thought to have burned through approximately 20,000 dunams, including 10,000 dunams of woodlands managed by KKL-JNF. Firefighters try to extinguish a fire which broke out near Moshav Mesilat Zion, April 30, 2025. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)

The earlier fire burned through 6,000 dunams, 4,000 of which is KKL-JNF-managed forests.

Fixing the damage caused by the Jerusalem fires

Nearly two-thirds of the burned areas in both fires were completely consumed in the flames and will require long-term ecological restoration, the organization shared. Emergency responders on the site of the fire in the Jerusalem area on April 30, 2025 (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Ifat Ovadia-Luski, Chairwoman of KKL-JNF, said: "In Canada Park, which was planted over decades and was a source of pride for the central region, vast forest areas were burned.

"Unfortunately, this has been a year in which we’ve experienced fires across the country, also as a result of the war. We believe in nature’s ability to recover and in KKL-JNF’s capacity to lead an innovative rehabilitation process that will return these beloved natural areas for the benefit of the wider public."