Just 10 publications account for 69% of climate denial on Facebook - study

Facebook announced in February that it would begin attaching “informational labels” to posts about climate change, directing users to the platform’s new “Climate Science Information Center”.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 6, 2021 03:45
A study by the “Center for Countering Digital Hate” has determined that just 10 publications are behind a large percentage of interactions (comments and likes) on posts denying climate change on Facebook.
The top three publishers on the list were right-wing online media platform Breitbart, The Western Journal, and Newsmax– the three of whom combined for nearly 42% of all climate-related misinformation. The study’s analysis is based on a sample of 6,983 climate denial articles published within a 365 day period from 12 October 2020 and 11 October 2021. The posts reviewed received a total of 709,057 Facebook interactions.
92.16% of those articles did not carry fact-checking labels, which Facebook has begun to further implement amidst a rise in fake news and misinformation– especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Facebook announced in February that it would begin attaching “informational labels” to posts about climate change, directing users to the platform’s new “Climate Science Information Center” meant to monitor climate-based posts.
The study further showed additional troubling figures about these publications: the ten groups have generated a combined $5.3 million in Google Ads revenue and have received a staggering 1.1 billion unique visitors.
Depiction of Facebook logo (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Depiction of Facebook logo (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The most popular of the publications, which were dubbed the “Toxic Ten” by the study’s publishers, is Breitbart News, which received nearly 300 million visits during the six months of the study. Breitbart News was once described as a “platform for the alt-right” by its former chairman, the ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon.


