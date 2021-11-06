study by the “Center for Countering Digital Hate” has determined that just 10 publications are behind a large percentage of interactions (comments and likes) on posts denying climate change on Facebook

The top three publishers on the list were right-wing online media platform Breitbart, The Western Journal, and Newsmax– the three of whom combined for nearly 42% of all climate-related misinformation. The study’s analysis is based on a sample of 6,983 climate denial articles published within a 365 day period from 12 October 2020 and 11 October 2021. The posts reviewed received a total of 709,057 Facebook interactions.

92.16% of those articles did not carry fact-checking labels, which Facebook has begun to further implement amidst a rise in fake news and misinformation– especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook announced in February that it would begin attaching “informational labels” to posts about climate change, directing users to the platform’s new “Climate Science Information Center” meant to monitor climate-based posts.

The study further showed additional troubling figures about these publications: the ten groups have generated a combined $5.3 million in Google Ads revenue and have received a staggering 1.1 billion unique visitors.

