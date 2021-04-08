The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Armani/Kaf: A luxury kosher experience in Dubai

The restaurant is certified by local Chabad Rabbi Levi Duchman.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
APRIL 8, 2021 22:06
BEEF BOURGUIGNON at Dubai’s Armani/Kaf kosher restaurant. (photo credit: LINDA GRADSTEIN)
BEEF BOURGUIGNON at Dubai’s Armani/Kaf kosher restaurant.
(photo credit: LINDA GRADSTEIN)
 Anyone who visits Dubai goes to the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. On the ground floor of the Burj Khalifa, with a stunning view of downtown Dubai and a front-row seat to the musical fountain show that happens every 20 minutes, is Armani/Kaf, Dubai’s first kosher restaurant.
It is still exciting to write “Dubai’s first kosher restaurant,” which is currently open only for dinner, although there are plans to open for lunch as well. It’s worth reserving in advance to get one of the 40 seats outside with the view.
Executive chef Fabian Fayelle, who grew up and was trained in France, told The Jerusalem Post that it was originally a challenge to adapt to kosher restrictions such as not mixing meat and dairy. French cuisine, of course, leans heavily on butter and cream. But he quickly adapted the menu.
“I really like the Mediterranean cuisine with a lot of olive oil, fish and fresh vegetables,” he said.
On a recent evening the restaurant was buzzing, as patrons enjoyed the food and the view. One family from Russia said they had come to celebrate their son’s bar mitzvah. Another table of four men was ultra-Orthodox.
The menu is international with clean flavors. The chef suggested the baba ghanoush appetizer to begin. It was very large, and was made with plenty of garlic, as it should be. We ate it with the fresh bread served to the table.
My companion, Natalie Scott from the Dubai tourism board, had the sea bass, two fillets of sea bass that looked lovely ($43).
As I keep kosher, I hadn’t had meat for several days, so I ordered the beef bourguignon at the same price. The kosher beef is flown in from Poland. There are also burgers, steaks, and even a chicken curry, which the chef said is one of their best-selling dishes.
My dish was delicately spiced with the traditional carrots and potatoes in a rich wine sauce.
For dessert, we tried the chef’s suggestion of the “signature sphere,” a delicate sugar sphere filled with exotic fruit and mango sorbet. You crack it open with a spoon, and it was truly a treat.
Chef Fayelle said that many local Emiratis had come to the restaurant, intrigued by the idea of kosher food.
Prices in Dubai are high, in general, and that is reflected here, too, with, of course, the added cost of kashrut certification and a mashgiah. But how often do you get to Dubai? A definite must-do for kosher Israelis visiting Dubai.
The restaurant is certified by local Chabad Rabbi Levi Duchman.
The writer was a guest of the Dubai Tourism Board.


Tags restaurant kosher food Dubai food review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Smotrich has not learned the lessons of the Holocaust - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's scorched-earth battle with court is unhealthy for democracy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Split screens and Independence Day mood

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The IDF is in dire need of reform - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Joe Biden crawls back to the Iran nuclear drawing board - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by