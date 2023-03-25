The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

King David Hotel: More than just a hotel breakfast - review

This buffet, like all hotel buffets in Jerusalem, does not come cheap. But for an all-you-can-eat splurge (and really good lox), I still think it’s good value for money.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Published: MARCH 25, 2023 20:12
BREAKFAST AT the King David Hotel. (photo credit: Gali Eitan)
BREAKFAST AT the King David Hotel.
(photo credit: Gali Eitan)

Waiter Isaac Malabi threw his arms around the elderly lady who had just entered the dining room.

“Darling! It’s so wonderful to see you! I’ve missed you,” he said as he hugged her. “How’s your husband? Is he joining you today?”

“He passed away,” answered Susan Samrick sadly.

“Oh, I’m so sorry,” Malabi said. “Well, we are so happy you are back with us.”

Later, Samrick, a board member of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and a frequent visitor to Israel from Fort Lauderdale, told me she hadn’t been back to the King David Hotel since 2018, first because of her husband’s failing health and then because of corona. She said that in the past she had thought of buying an apartment in Israel, but didn’t want to give up staying at the hotel.

BREAKFAST AT the King David Hotel. (credit: Gali Eitan) BREAKFAST AT the King David Hotel. (credit: Gali Eitan)

“I wondered if anyone would even remember me here, since it’s been five years,” she told me. “This hotel was really my home away from home. The minute I walked in the door, everyone made me feel so welcome.”

“This hotel was really my home away from home. The minute I walked in the door, everyone made me feel so welcome.”

Susan Samrick

It is that welcome, along with the outstanding service offered by Malabi (who has been working at the hotel for almost 17 years) that makes the King David Hotel’s breakfast special. One feature is its combination of an extensive buffet with a menu that you can order from.

A return to the elegant breakfast at the King David Hotel

I hadn’t been to the elegant breakfast since before corona, and had heard from a few friends that the offerings were not as extensive as they had been before the pandemic. For example, there used to be a juice bar; now you can order fresh-squeezed juice from the menu. I also seem to remember Eggs Benedict on the menu that you can order, which has now disappeared, although I’m sure they would have made it for me had I asked.

That said, the buffet has quite a selection of everything you could want, including excellent lox, three types of herring, a poached salmon salad, half a dozen goat cheeses, and plenty of fresh vegetables. The only fail, as far as I was concerned, was the large bowl of scrambled eggs. By the time I served myself, they were lukewarm and not very good. I was a little confused because you can order eggs – whether scrambled, poached, or an omelet, from the menu. So, skip the eggs on the buffet and order from the menu.

My husband and I were not in the mood for eggs, so we ordered the French toast from the menu, which was a large slab of bread that had been deep fried (no judgment please). It was served with crème fraiche and was delicious, although the very middle was a little runny. I prefer a little wet to overcooked and couldn’t finish the large piece, in any case.

Back to the buffet for dessert: There were beautiful strawberries and four or five cakes, including a delicious American-style cheesecake. The table next to us was enjoying that cheesecake as we sat down. Joe and Sheila Rindi of Phoenix were having breakfast with their son David and his wife Lital, who were escaping from their three young children.

“We’ve eaten at all of the big hotel breakfasts in Jerusalem and I think this one is the best,” Joe, a white fedora perched on his head, told me. “Everything is always fresh and they have the best service. They really make you feel welcome.”

This buffet, like all hotel buffets in Jerusalem, does not come cheap. If you are not a guest of the hotel, it’s NIS 210 per person and reservations must be made in advance.

But for an all-you-can-eat splurge (and really good lox), I still think it’s good value for money.

King David Hotel23 King David St.(02) 620-8888Kashrut: Jerusalem Rabbinate

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags food hotel food review King David Hotel

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by