Mr. Beast working to get OU kosher certification on chocolate products, Feastables first in line

Famous YouTuber turned chocolatier Mr. Beast, known offline as Jimmy Donaldson, is working to ensure that all his products receive the kashrut stamp under the Orthodox Union - with Feastables being among the first snacks now available to be enjoyed by Jewish masses.

“We are currently working to get all of our products OU Kosher certified. In the meantime, please be sure to check the packaging and look for the OU kosher symbol, as stores have not yet received all of our kosher products,” the company advised.

It’s happening! Mr. Beast Feastables are becoming OU Kosher certified! DISCLAIMER: Not all stores have the OU Kosher certified products yet. ALWAYS check for the OU symbol on the packaging before you buy! Mr. Beast Feastables are kosher only if they have the OU Kosher… pic.twitter.com/tkS6UkfEWg — OU Kosher (@OUKosher) February 18, 2025

When will the kosher product hit store shelves

The first kosher Feastable bars hit shelves in Canada and the United States in February. Canada and Mexico are next in line to receive the updated products, and plans are underway to release the kosher chocolate in Australia and Europe by autumn.

“As the fastest-growing global chocolate brand, we want to ensure our products can be enjoyed by as many people as possible,” said Feastables CEO Alexandre Zigliara. “That’s why we’re working hard to make sure our chocolate products meet a wide variety of religious, cultural, and dietary standards.”

He added: “Being kosher certified by the Orthodox Union, the most recognized kosher certification agency in the world, also means our consumers can be assured the highest quality of kosher certification is in place.”The kosher products will be marked with “OU-D,” which means the product is kosher but contains dairy.

While some Feastables are kosher certified, the company warned that they are not yet Halal certified - although they stressed “No Feastables chocolate products contain any pork products or byproducts. No Feastables products directly contain alcohol, and our OG plant-based flavors do not use sugar alcohols at all in their ingredient processing.”