BP Bistro - A friendly meal at home

It contained a three-course meal for two with three main course choices, a dizzying array of ketchup and mayonnaise packets, and a variety of sauces in small containers. Included were sweet chili, soy, mayonnaise, tehina and smoky barbecue. Other containers held olives, pickles and slices of tomato.

We decided the deep fried and crumbed cauliflower would be our hors d’oeuvre. The still crunchy vegetable had been coated in breadcrumbs and deep fried. Eaten with some of the dipping sauces, this made a satisfying start to our meal (NIS 36).

The three main courses were an asado sandwich, baked chicken wings and turkey shwarma.

The first consisted of a very generous amount of soft and stringy beef in half a ciabatta loaf. It had been well seasoned with various spices and with some gamba (red pepper) cubes added for extra crunch (NIS 89 for two).

Eating half a loaf is not in my modus operandi, but even denuded of the bread it was still a delicious and filling meal with some veggies on the side.

The chicken wings were not the usual sticky and sweet creations one has come to expect, but had been dipped in batter and probably deep-fried or possibly oven-baked. They were slightly sweet, and the chicken meat was cooked to just the right degree (NIS 29 for eight pieces).

Next up was a plate of hummus with shwarma, which was accompanied by two very fluffy and fresh pitot (NIS 64). The meat seemed to be turkey, thinly sliced and spiced. The combination of the creamy humus and the crispy meat was very good. Several containers of beefsteak tomato with pickled cucumbers came in handy for this course.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Finally, Elad had thoughtfully included a dessert in the shape of a glass dish of malabi with separate pecan and crumble topping. It bore very little resemblance to the real thing. Malabi should be a creamy and soft dessert sometimes flavored with rosewater or pomegranate. This had the texture of sweetened margarine, so the less said the better.

The actual restaurant is situated in a petrol station on a major highway and is a place we have often visited with a group of friends and always enjoyed. Let’s hope it won’t be too long before we can all have a fun evening out with friends again.

BP Bistro

Kosher

Coastal Road, Netanya Interchange, 074 7100017 www.bprest.co.il

For deliveries call 053 9381009. Deliveries made to all areas around Netanya

Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. -11:30 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight. Friday – closed. Saturday – opens one hour after Shabbat.





The writer was a guest of the restaurant.

Within half an hour of calling Elad at BP Bistro, a large carrier bag of food was delivered to my door.