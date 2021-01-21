The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

BP Bistro - A friendly meal at home

The actual restaurant is situated in a petrol station on a major highway and is a place we have often visited with a group of friends and always enjoyed.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH  
JANUARY 21, 2021 03:20
BP Bistro (photo credit: ODELIA COHEN)
BP Bistro
(photo credit: ODELIA COHEN)
 Within half an hour of calling Elad at BP Bistro, a large carrier bag of food was delivered to my door.
It contained a three-course meal for two with three main course choices, a dizzying array of ketchup and mayonnaise packets, and a variety of sauces in small containers. Included were sweet chili, soy, mayonnaise, tehina and smoky barbecue. Other containers held olives, pickles and slices of tomato.
We decided the deep fried and crumbed cauliflower would be our hors d’oeuvre. The still crunchy vegetable had been coated in breadcrumbs and deep fried. Eaten with some of the dipping sauces, this made a satisfying start to our meal (NIS 36).
The three main courses were an asado sandwich, baked chicken wings and turkey shwarma.
The first consisted of a very generous amount of soft and stringy beef in half a ciabatta loaf. It had been well seasoned with various spices and with some gamba (red pepper) cubes added for extra crunch (NIS 89 for two).
Eating half a loaf is not in my modus operandi, but even denuded of the bread it was still a delicious and filling meal with some veggies on the side.
The chicken wings were not the usual sticky and sweet creations one has come to expect, but had been dipped in batter and probably deep-fried or possibly oven-baked. They were slightly sweet, and the chicken meat was cooked to just the right degree (NIS 29 for eight pieces).
Next up was a plate of hummus with shwarma, which was accompanied by two very fluffy and fresh pitot (NIS 64). The meat seemed to be turkey, thinly sliced and spiced. The combination of the creamy humus and the crispy meat was very good. Several containers of beefsteak tomato with pickled cucumbers came in handy for this course.
Finally, Elad had thoughtfully included a dessert in the shape of a glass dish of malabi with separate pecan and crumble topping. It bore very little resemblance to the real thing. Malabi should be a creamy and soft dessert sometimes flavored with rosewater or pomegranate. This had the texture of sweetened margarine, so the less said the better.
The actual restaurant is situated in a petrol station on a major highway and is a place we have often visited with a group of friends and always enjoyed. Let’s hope it won’t be too long before we can all have a fun evening out with friends again.
BP Bistro
Kosher
Coastal Road, Netanya Interchange, 074 7100017 www.bprest.co.il
For deliveries call 053 9381009. Deliveries made to all areas around Netanya   
Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. -11:30 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight. Friday – closed. Saturday – opens one hour after Shabbat.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags Netanya restaurant food
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by