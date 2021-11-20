The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Here's 15 recipes for this year's Thanksgivukkah

This year, Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 25 and Hanukkah starts almost immediately after, on the evening of Sunday, November 28.

By SHANNON SARNA/JTA
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 04:04
Sufganiot (Hanukka donuts) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Sufganiot (Hanukka donuts)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Way back in 2013, American Jews got the ultimate holiday gift: the convergence of Thanksgiving and Hanukkah.
Sweet potato kugel, cranberry filled sufganiyot, turkey-shaped challah and, of course, the menurkey (Turkey menorah) became delicious, beautiful expressions of our Americanness and Jewishness.
We were able to gather with family and get double our return on that family time: We did two holidays in one.
This year, Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 25 and Hanukkah starts almost immediately after, on the evening of Sunday, November 28. It’s not quite another Thanksgivukkah, but it’s close.
Add the pandemic into the mix, and the fact that many families may not have taken the opportunity to gather together, and this year’s holiday weekend presents a very special chance to celebrate twice as hard.
Thanksgiving dinner is coming (credit: REUTERS)Thanksgiving dinner is coming (credit: REUTERS)
If you are as excited as we are, here is a list of recipes perfect for this year’s Thanksgiving-Hanukkah convergence. Start planning your menu!
  • Cranberry Challah Donuts
  • Leftover Stuffing Latkes
  • Pumpkin Challah Rolls
  • Cranberry Sauce Stuffed Challah
  • Turkey-Shaped Challah
  • Butternut Squash and Sage Challah
  • Libyan Pumpkin Dip
  • Turkey, Cranberry and Mashed Potato Knishes
  • Sweet Potato Latkes With Toasted Marshmallows
  • Cranberry Applesauce
  • Turkey Matzah Ball Soup
  • Sweet Potato and Pecan Kugel
  • Cakey Crunch Sweet Potato Kugel
  • Dairy-Free Chocolate Tahini Pie
  • Bourbon Pecan and Chocolate Gelt Pie


