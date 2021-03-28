How much meat, fish and eggs do Israelis consume during Passover?

Israel's Agriculture Ministry published information on Israelis' consumption of eggs, fish and meat in honor of Passover and the spike in consumption the holiday brings in these products.

The Agriculture Ministry also reported that it is likely that the coronavirus crisis has affected our food and consumption preferences.

FISH:

Salmon is Israel's second most popular fish, with Amnon coming in first. Israelis consume an average of 1.8 Kilograms of fish monthly, with 30% of them fresh fish.

The consumption of frozen fish before Passover in 2020 went up by 11% compared to Passover in 2021 and the consumption of carp before Passover was six times what it normally is.

In Israel, most of the fish consumed have been imported (approximately 85%).

EGGS:

Last Passover, egg consumption in markets increased by about 20% compared to same period in 2019, when demand only increased by 10%. The Agriculture Ministry reported that the average Israeli consumes 230 eggs per year and an average of 19 eggs per month.

MEAT:

Israelis consumed approximately 164 thousands tons of meat in 2019, with approximately 44% of the meat slaughtered in Israel and 56% abroad. The year 2020 saw a 64% increase in the demand for meat.

Furthermore, on Passover, there was an 46% increase in demand for chicken. In 2019 during the holidays, the demand only increased by almost 26%.