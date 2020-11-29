The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli, American chefs to cook together, collaborate in new web series

The series premiere will be broadcast via Zoom on November 30 at 12:00 EST, and is also accessible through the consulate's Facebook page.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 14:21
Zoom-Eat logo (photo credit: CONSULATE GENERAL IN NEW YORK)
Zoom-Eat logo
(photo credit: CONSULATE GENERAL IN NEW YORK)
The Consulate-General of Israel in New York will be sponsoring a new web series hosted by foodie influencer Jake Cohen titled Zoom-Eat, which will feature renowned chefs from across Israel and the United States collaborating and cooking together on themed dishes.

"During COVID-19, while we are staying home and spending most of our days in front of screens. We wanted to bring some creativity while giving a fun and delicious fusion experience with the flavors of Israel meets America," said Acting Consul General of Israel in New York, Israel Nitzan. "Israel might be known as the Startup nation, but we are also leaders in the culinary world; I hope that COVID-19 will be behind us very soon and that the viewers of this web series will be able to visit Israel and get a real taste of it in a few months."
The first episode will feature American celebrity and TV personality chef Amanda Freitag, who was the Food Network’s TV judge on Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay and Iron Chef America.
She will be joined by Israeli chef Nir Zook, a celebrity chef in his own right within Israel who has opened numerous award-winning restaurants in both Israel and the United States.

Considering it is the holiday season, the first dishes will feature recipes ripe for pumpkin season and the Thanksgiving holiday, where each chef will have to cook a different meal centered around a feature ingredient.
Before each episode's running, the recipes will be listed across the Consulate's social media accounts so that the viewers can follow along at home and cook alongside their favorite chefs.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry has been sponsoring various countries in the Diaspora to take up culinary initiatives to connect the world through a love of food.
"Seeing how seriously the Israeli consulate of New York is taking their social and digital media efforts is really inspiring to me. This initiative brings together talent with a total following that is in the millions! This innovative and Covid-19 appropriate approach is the exact way Hasbara should be going in," said founder of ‘Jews of NY’ Yoav Davis.


