The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Israeli hamburger restaurants use innovation in their menus

Distinctive delivery hamburgers from Agadir/Cafe Nelson and Burger King.

By BUZZY GORDON  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 20:49
Agadir Burger (photo credit: ELINOR OZ)
Agadir Burger
(photo credit: ELINOR OZ)
Hamburgers are such a common, everyday food that it is rare for them to be the focus of a restaurant review on these pages. Once in a while, however, an eatery will come up with an idea to make its burger stand out from the rest. Coincidentally, this month, two of Israel’s popular chains have launched versions of burgers that are noteworthy.
Agadir has been featured here before on the occasion of their introduction of a burger made from famed Wagyu beef, imported from Japan. Their latest foray into exclusivity is a sabih burger, combining the universally popular hamburger with the trendy Israeli snack of Iraqi origin. The idea for this combination actually came from Cafe Nelson, a neighborhood culinary institution in downtown Givatayim: The sabih burger is available weekdays at the cafe itself, and at the adjacent pop up Agadir food truck on weekends.
The sabih burger brainchild is a real mouthful: a 220-gram beef patty topped with all the main elements of sabih – eggplant, soft-boiled egg and cabbage, enhanced with amba and hot chili sauce as condiments. The second half of the burger bun is understandably served separately, with slices of cucumber, tomato and onion, since no mere mortal could possibly fit the entire completed sandwich into one’s mouth.
I am sure the inventors tested their product before releasing it, and I am happy to report that their experiment was successful. The proportion of quality ingredients is just right; and using a knife and fork, you can measure the size of your bite just the way you like it. The succulent result begs the question: Why has no one ever done this before?
The sabih burger on its own is priced at NIS 79, but an even better value is upgrading to the sabih burger meal. For an extra NIS 10, you get a soft drink and a nice portion of addictive waffle fries, in the shape of discs, with a McDonald’s-style ratio of salt and fat.
Agadir Food truck/Cafe Nelson
Not kosher
33 Katznelson St., Givatayim. Phone: (03) 571-1338
Delivery menu (Hebrew): wolt.com/en/isr/tel-aviv/restaurant/nelson-33
BK’s Mountain Burger
The Burger King chain is so ubiquitous and well known that it could easily just rest on its laurels. But not to be left behind as competition for delivery and takeaway heats up, BK has also come up with its big idea – and it actually is giant. The eatery has gone for quantity, introducing the “Har Burger” – literally, “mountain burger.”
The mountain burger is a “stack your own” tower of beef patties layered with cheddar cheese (vegan cheddar in the kosher branches), topped with smoked turkey bacon, and served on buns moistened with BK’s special “king” sauce, along with lettuce and slices of jalapeño pepper. The burger starts as a hill, so to speak, the double (two patties), then progresses to the triple, the quattro, and finally the cinco. Naturally, the price escalates accordingly, starting at NIS 30 (NIS 45 for the meal deal, including either fries or onion rings and a soft drink), and rising to 37/52, 44/59, and 50/64. (The burger may be ordered without cheese, although the prices remain the same.)
The mountain burger is made using the same basic ingredients and methods that grew BK into one of the world’s largest franchises: 100% beef patties, always flame-broiled. The result is an ultimately satisfying burger, while the quintuple cinco – at only NIS 10 per burger – represents quite good value.
As long as I was finally at BK, I was invited to try some of their other relatively new additions to the menu. These included the Angry Schnitzel Bacon King (NIS 41, meal deal 55) and the Veggie Burger (available as a sandwich or in a tortilla wrap: NIS 28/44). The former is a schnitzel sandwich topped with the aforementioned turkey bacon (available also not in the “angry” version, which adds slices of hot jalapeño pepper). The latter is a vegetarian burger made from mushrooms; both sandwiches are acceptable alternatives to the usual hamburger.
Finally, in addition to the usual condiments, there are no fewer than five rather intense dipping sauces (NIS 10 each).
Burger King
Kosher and not kosher. Dozens of outlets throughout the country.
Phone: *2566.
Online menu (Hebrew): burgerking.co.il/menu
English delivery menu: wolt.com/en/isr/tel-aviv/restaurant/burger-king-rabin
Each menu is lacking in one respect or another, but together they are complementary.
The writer was a guest of the restaurants.


Tags food food in israel hamburger Burger King
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by