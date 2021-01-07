The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Israel's best picnic options

You don’t have to worry about grub or a cozy location with these options.

By SHARON FEIEREISEN  
JANUARY 7, 2021 12:25
Farma Cultura picnic spread (photo credit: SHARON FEIEREISEN)
Farma Cultura picnic spread
(photo credit: SHARON FEIEREISEN)
Corona times require creativity. No longer can weekends be filled with life’s simple pleasures, like a heart-pounding workout class at a local studio followed by an indulgent brunch at a favorite eatery. While social distancing remains necessary for the foreseeable future, that doesn’t mean we have to stay parked on the couch now that it’s too cold for the beach.
Picnics not only make for a fun activity, they are a safe way to socialize with friends and family. Plus, with the options below, there’s no prep work required; you not only get a great setting, you’ll also get a basket full of local, fresh produce waiting for you.
While Israel remains relatively warm year-round, the weather can get finicky and not all of the locations listed offer tented areas. So plan accordingly with waterproof blankets, warm-weather clothing and, of course, nothing warms the blood quite like a bit of Israeli wine.
1. Farma Cultura
Keep their phone number handy when heading to the tucked away Farma Cultura because it’s not exactly where it appears on Waze and can be a bit tricky to find. Once you arrive you’ll find an organic oasis of pure bliss. Your first stop will be in the organic shop, which is filled with edible delights including fruits, veggies, cheeses, crackers and spreads that you can use to supplement your basket or load up on to take home. Picnic baskets must be ordered in advance, and yours will be waiting for you upon your arrival. Each basket is NIS 279 and is suitable for two people. The price includes a 15-minute farm tour where you’ll tour the property as you nosh on kale, smell cinnamon, and possibly burn your mouth with some of Farma Cultura’s piping hot peppers. After the tour you can roam around the farm to find your perfect picnic spot. They have a spacious tented area should it rain during your trip. This is a great destination spot for families, so you’ll see just as many couples with kids or babies as you will friends picnicking.
HaManim St. 19, Bnei Zion, 052-969-6299, farmacultura.com. Not kosher.
2. Petel Eretz
Located on Moshav Ta’oz, Petel Eretz is one of the few places in Israel where you can enjoy berries – and trust when we say these might well be the best berries you’ve ever tasted. In addition to greenhouses filled with blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, they grow a number of leafy greens and herbs which you’ll get to enjoy with one of their picnic baskets. Each basket, meant for two, ranges in price from NIS 260 to NIS 290, depending on what kind of drink you opt for. Reserve in advance to make sure there’s room, as space is limited, given social distancing regulations. Once you arrive, someone at Petel Eretz will help you assemble your basket with lots of goodies, including cornichons, local cheese, home-made spreads, seed-based crackers and more. (Tip: the vegan pecan cheese isn’t included but worth adding to your basket.) We also suggest supplementing with bread from Ish Lechem, located next door (specifically their mini-challa, ciabatta and pretzels). Once you have your basket, you’ll have acres of land to choose from. They have pillows, hammocks and tables set up throughout the vast property.
Ta’oz, 054-580-9655, facebook.com/peteleretz. Not kosher.
PETEL ERETZ picnic spread and Ish Lechem bread. (Sharon Feirereisen) PETEL ERETZ picnic spread and Ish Lechem bread. (Sharon Feirereisen)
3. Jacobs Farm
You’ve likely seen Jacobs Farm products at supermarkets all around Israel, but they offer so much more than packaged Gouda, tzfatit and feta. Head to their farm shop and you’ll see rows and rows of all kinds of fresh soft and hard cheeses. While they don’t offer pre-made baskets, the experts at the shop will put together cheese platters on the spot based on your tastes. You can then supplement with challa, spreads, jams, pastries/cookies and coffee drinks. They also have a cart next door selling juices and smoothies as well as a little hummus. Once you have all the goods in hand you can enjoy them at one of the tables outside, or drive about 15 minutes and you’ll find plenty of parks and lookout points where you can enjoy your picnic.
Ha-Rav Yisra’eli St., Kfar Haroeh, (04) 625-1266, jacobs-agadatlechem.com. Kosher.
4. HaLakaat
HaLakaat is chef Ido Segev’s Jaffa-based seasonal delicatessen. Chef Segev crafts a line of boutique products, including jams, spreads and pickled goods; offers daily meal deliveries and picnic baskets; and hosts private open-air events at his Jaffa rooftop. Everything is inspired by and based on local, seasonal and often foraged ingredients. You can buy individual products (NIS 20 to NIS 40) or meals (NIS 45 to NIS 70) or get one of his picnic baskets for two for NIS 300, which include a range of spreads, salads, cured fish, freshly baked bread and local wine or HaLakaat’s craft beer. Enjoy it on the Jaffa roof, or delivery options are available to Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Ramat Hasharon and Herzliya,
052-346-4244, instagram.com/halakaat. Not kosher.
5. Hanan Hagaban
The cheeses and salads here are fantastic, but you’ll want to go on a weekday as it’s not as organized as the other options on this list. A recent trip, after being told that they weren’t taking reservations, entailed a two-hour wait only to find many options sold out. Come on a weekday, however, and you can pick from a wide variety of cow, sheep and goat milk cheeses along with bread, olives, spreads, jams and wine. They also have a variety of variously priced picnic options that are filled with cheeses, fresh picked vegetables, olives, spreads, wines and more. They also offer delivery options that will bring the picnic basket to you.
Derech HaMeyasdim 54, Herut, (09) 788-9990, hagaban.co.il. Kosher.
Picnic by Deshen (Picnic by Deshen) Picnic by Deshen (Picnic by Deshen)
6. Picnic by Deshen
Picnic by Deshen has a number of options that can be browsed on their website, ranging in price from NIS 250 to NIS 370. They make feta and Bulgarian cheese in their factory, which has been operating for many generations. These serve as the base for many of the baskets, which also come filled with things like wine, bread, spreads and other handmade local delicacies. They deliver to Tel Aviv and the surrounding area.
161 Yigal Alon St., Tel Aviv. 052-669-6939, picnic-by-deshen-dairy.com. Kosher.
7. Delicatessen
Owned by hospitality powerhouse R2M, Delicatessen has a number of picnic baskets available for delivery from their website. They have themed ones – like an American picnic which comes with smoked salmon, egg salad, bagels, cold brew coffee, crudité, and more. They also have vegan and gluten-free options along with many others overflowing with muffins, sandwiches, and cold cuts. They range in price from NIS 68-NIS 425 and they are not kosher.
Delivery is in the Tel Aviv area, but may be arranged to other areas by calling (03) 968-1010. delitlv.co.il.
RTM SPREAD. (Tel Aviv City Ladies)RTM SPREAD. (Tel Aviv City Ladies)
8. RTM
RTM is a family-run business that offers a variety of breakfast and food trays. Everything is prepared by hand and includes things like crudité, sweet and savory pastries, cheese, breads, fruit, egg salad, salmon, nuts, jam and spreads and fresh squeezed juices. They offer delivery from Netanya to Ashkelon or pick-up in Holon. Prices range from NIS 250-NIS 350. The RTM team keeps kosher, but are not certified kosher.
To place orders: rotem.babay@gmail.com.


Tags Israel culture food
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid third lockdown, haredi sector must keep schools closed

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield

Donald Trump is not modest

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

Restoring Iran nuclear deal is good for Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by