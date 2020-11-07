Italian Cuisine Week in Israel to take place November 23-26

As part of Italian Cuisine Week, dozens of virtual cooking and baking workshops for popular dishes from the Italian kitchen will be offered, led by leading chefs from the Bel Paese.

The workshops will be on pizza , risotto, polenta, bread, wine, olive oil, chocolate and pralines, Nutella-based dishes, Italian ice cream, easy foods that children can help make and more.

In addition, Italian Cuisine Week will offer special Italian street food workshops from different parts of the Boot, such as Sicily, Naples, Piedmont and Apulia, which will be broadcast live.

“In the spirit of the period this year, we will virtually host leading Italian chefs, who will bring the aromas and character of Italian cuisine to all the people of Israel in a variety of cooking, baking, wine, ice cream and other workshops,” said Clalia Di Consilio, director-general of Italy’s tourist agency in Israel.

Among the top chefs to take part in the event will be Peppe Guida, Michelin star chef at the Nonna Rosa restaurant, Franco Pepe, winner of the 2019 best pizza in the world competition, and Ettore Michele Moliteo from the Raphaël Hotel in Rome and the hotel’s Mater Terrae vegetarian restaurant.

The virtual workshops will be free and will be broadcast on Facebook and Instagram at:

