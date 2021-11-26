Jerusalem food shop Goldy's releases 'Bennett-flavored' donut

Jerusalem-based bakery and deli Goldy's have released a new type of donut meant to take shots at Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Officially called the "Bennett-flavored donut," the non-dairy pastry is a small donut covered in blue icing and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream, spicy chili and caramelized sweet potato.
The slogan for the donut reads "sweet as well as spicy, sour as well as salty, Right as well as Left," and the bakery's website further proudly declares the pastry's "unbalanced flavors."
The donut can be interpreted as taking metaphorical shots at the prime minister, who leads a right-wing party in a coalition with many on the Left.
Donuts, called sufganiyot in Hebrew, are common in Israel during the Hanukkah season, and bakeries around the country sell a wide variety of colorful and flavorful donuts.
The donuts can be bought at Goldy's store in Jerusalem or ordered online for NIS 18 for two, NIS 36 for four and NIS 72 for eight.