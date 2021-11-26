The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem food shop Goldy's releases 'Bennett-flavored' donut

The donut seems to be the haredi business taking metaphorical shots at the prime minister, who leads a right-wing party in a coalition with many on the Left.

By AARON REICH
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2021 08:50
The new Naftali Bennett-flavored donuts seen at Goldy's bakery in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The new Naftali Bennett-flavored donuts seen at Goldy's bakery in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem-based bakery and deli Goldy's have released a new type of donut meant to take shots at Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
The new Naftali Bennett-flavored donuts seen at Goldy's bakery in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) The new Naftali Bennett-flavored donuts seen at Goldy's bakery in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Officially called the "Bennett-flavored donut," the non-dairy pastry is a small donut covered in blue icing and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream, spicy chili and caramelized sweet potato.
The Bennett-flavored donut at Goldy's in Jerusalem: Spicy and parve with potato and chocolate. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) The Bennett-flavored donut at Goldy's in Jerusalem: Spicy and parve with potato and chocolate. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The slogan for the donut reads "sweet as well as spicy, sour as well as salty, Right as well as Left," and the bakery's website further proudly declares the pastry's "unbalanced flavors."
A man is seen picking up a Bennett-flavored donut at Goldy's bakery in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) A man is seen picking up a Bennett-flavored donut at Goldy's bakery in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The donut can be interpreted as taking metaphorical shots at the prime minister, who leads a right-wing party in a coalition with many on the Left.
The Naftali Bennett-flavored donuts are seen alongside other donuts ahead of Hanukkah at Goldy's in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) The Naftali Bennett-flavored donuts are seen alongside other donuts ahead of Hanukkah at Goldy's in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Donuts, called sufganiyot in Hebrew, are common in Israel during the Hanukkah season, and bakeries around the country sell a wide variety of colorful and flavorful donuts.
The donuts can be bought at Goldy's store in Jerusalem or ordered online for NIS 18 for two, NIS 36 for four and NIS 72 for eight.


Tags Naftali Bennett Hanukkah donuts
