The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Jewish studies prof. and husband behind Rochester’s kosher ‘butcher shop’

The married couple has been vegans for six years and didn’t eat much meat before entirely giving up animal products.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
JULY 20, 2021 02:29
Butcher in Jerusalem ahead of Independence Day. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Butcher in Jerusalem ahead of Independence Day.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
(JTA) — Rob Nipe and Nora Rubel hadn’t anticipated selling out of pastrami on their opening day. But when you have a vegan butcher shop certified kosher and open up just a few blocks from an Orthodox synagogue, perhaps selling out of pastrami is par for the course.
Butcher, of course, is a bit of a misnomer: Everything in Grass Fed — from the sliced “bacon” to the “butter chicken” to the “corned beef” — is made with plant-based ingredients and therefore fairly easy to certify as kosher.
“I did not anticipate the need for it or the desire for it,” Nipe said.
“It’s kind of a culturally Jewish space,” Rubel added.
The married couple have been vegans for six years and didn’t eat much meat before entirely giving up animal products. Until last year, Nipe worked as an analyst for the American Red Cross planning blood donation campaigns. 
But in December, Nipe quit his job to become a full-time vegan butcher. Rubel works part-time with Nipe at Grass Fed.
It’s a fitting side project for Rubel, a Jewish studies professor at the University of Rochester who studies food, culture and ethnicity. She is writing a book about “The Settlement Cookbook,” a Jewish cookbook published in 1901 that was intended to teach young Jewish women who had recently immigrated to the United States how to run a household.
“I teach a class on Judaism and food, I teach a class on religion and food in America, so this is actually my words sort of colliding,” said Rubel, who enjoys seeing the kosher certification process up close. “I’m kind of fascinated to see it at work here.”
Plant-based meats have had something of a resurgence in recent years, particularly since the development of Impossible and Beyond Burgers, which are a far cry from the Tofurky and fake bologna of decades past. Both Impossible meats, which are made from a soy base and flavored with heme, a molecule that provides the meaty taste, and Beyond Burgers, made from pea proteins and rice, are intended to closely mimic beef in terms of texture and flavor.
Nipe’s first forays into vegan meat development began with a similar goal: his quest for a vegan breakfast sandwich.
“There’s no real place around here that makes one like you think about — greasy, quick,” Nipe said.
He started experimenting with a vegan sausage and tofu egg until he settled on a recipe he and Rubel loved. Then they moved on to a doubly unkosher dish, Philly cheese steaks.
“We’re from South Jersey originally, so the Philly cheese steak was near and dear to our hearts,” said Nipe, who was raised Presbyterian.
Having mastered that, too, Nipe continued experimenting with other styles of vegan meats, eventually starting to take a few dozen orders each week from a growing email list of customers. His experiments led to the realization that eating vegan didn’t have to be restrictive. It just meant getting creative.
“It was kind of like what else can we do?” Nipe said. “Maybe we don’t have to be without.”
Soon they started looking for a storefront with a kitchen where they could set up shop permanently. They got an opportunity to rent a place just a few blocks away from Congregation Beth Sholom, an Orthodox synagogue in this upstate city, making the decision to go kosher easy.  Beth Sholom’s rabbi helped in that regard.
With all the food already free of animal products, the only hard part was switching certain ingredients and seasonings such as wine, dried mushrooms and soy sauce to brands that had kosher certifications.
Being near the synagogue and closer to the more Jewish neighborhoods of Rochester has brought in more kosher-keeping customers. Rubel is already looking forward to the Rosh Hashanah rush on brisket and customers picking up orders before the High Holidays. About 19,000 Jews live here, according to the Rochester Jewish Federation website, and the community has a kosher butcher and several Orthodox synagogues.
“I like that it’s more inclusive,” Rubel said of the decision to go kosher. “It means we can feed more people, which to me feels Jewish.”
The couple hope to eventually serve lunch, too, where customers will be able to order a pastrami sandwich piled high on rye bread with a side of pickles and a Cel-Ray soda. For now they’re sticking with retail service, working on finding a kosher bread supplier and reveling in owning their own store.
“What are the chances that my ancestors would have seen the Presbyterian-raised guy that I married koshering his vegan butcher shop?” Rubel wondered aloud. “It’s just all bringing me a lot of joy.”


Tags cooking kosher food
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab parties' involvement in Negev is welcome change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by