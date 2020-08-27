The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Pascale's Kitchen: Popsicles for sunny days

These recipes are a great alternative to buying mass-made Popsicles at the corner store.

By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN  
AUGUST 27, 2020 14:01
Fruit popsicles (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Fruit popsicles
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
What could be better in summer than coming home after a long, hot day and enjoying a refreshingly cool home-made Popsicles? Nothing, that’s what.
Every year when summer vacation rolls around, parents look for crafts and activities to do with their children or grandchildren that are fun and will help pass the time. Making ice pops is a great activity to do with children, and you can’t imagine how happy they will be to eat the pops they made themselves.
Now that summer vacation is winding down, and despite the fact that some kids will be starting the new school year remotely, instead of letting them sit all day in front of the TV or lounge on the couch with their noses in their phones, entice them into the kitchen with the promise of making and then enjoying these cool summer treats. These recipes are a great alternative to buying mass-made Popsicles at the corner store.
I find that even though they may put up a bit of resistance at first, many kids will finally begrudgingly agree to come into the kitchen to see what all the fuss is about. In the end, making food and treats together in the kitchen usually turns out being a great way for siblings and friends to spend time together. And don’t tell my kids I told you this, but I find that this also works with teenagers.
These aren’t the simple ice pops we made when we were kids, where we just poured a bit of syrup into a cup of water, stirred and put it in the freezer. These are made with all different flavor syrups, real fruit, candied nuts and of course they can be covered with chocolate and fun toppings. Some of the ice pops are made with yogurt and come out nice and creamy.
FRUIT POPSICLES
Makes about 8 ice pops.
2-3 cups fruit (any fruit you like, such as strawberries, apricots or other berries)
1 cup syrup (made from 1 cup of water and ½ cup of sugar)
1 tsp. vanilla extract or lemon zest
Blend the fruit until smooth and then gradually add the syrup and vanilla or lemon zest. Pour into a Popsicle mold or other container and put in the freezer for 6-7 hours before serving. To release Popsicles from mold, run water over the mold or container and remove them carefully.
VANILLA/ CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM
You can easily add lots of fun additions to this ice cream recipe, such as sugared pecans, candied fruits, chocolate candies or crushed Oreo cookies. You can make half of the ice cream vanilla- flavored and the other half chocolate-flavored.
Makes about 8 ice pops.
2 containers sweet cream
1 container of sweetened condensed milk
1 tsp. vanilla extract or vanilla seeds from 1 vanilla bean
1 Tbsp. brown rice syrup mixed with agave and maple syrup
Chocolate coating:
200 g. bittersweet chocolate
1 tsp. oil
Toppings:
½ cup crushed walnuts
½ cup candied peanuts
½ cup ground coffee beans
Place the cream in the bowl of an electric mixer and whip the cream until firm. Add the condensed milk, vanilla and rice syrup and mix on low-medium speed until mixed well. You can add the toppings at this point. Fill the Popsicle mold and freeze for 8 hours.
Place the chocolate in a glass bowl and melt in the microwave a few seconds at a time. Mix, then add the oil and mix again. Take the ice pops and dip them in the chocolate so that the top half or the entire Popsicle is covered in chocolate. Sprinkle the nuts and cocoa on top and serve.
Vanilla/Chocolate ice creamVanilla/Chocolate ice cream
YOGURT AND MANGO POPSICLES
Makes about 8 ice pops.
1 cup mango (about 2 mangos) or any other fruit you desire
2 cups yogurt
1 Tbsp. silan
1 Tbsp. brown rice syrup mixed with agave and maple syrup
A little vanilla extract or ginger
Serving suggestion:
1 cup mango pieces
Add the mango, yogurt, silan, rice syrup and vanilla to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour mixture into a Popsicle mold. Add the Popsicle sticks and mango pieces. Bang the tray gently on the counter to remove any air bubbles and then put in the freezer for 5 hours.
Yoghurt and mango popsiclesYoghurt and mango popsicles
YOGURT POPSICLES WITH RASPBERRIES AND BLUEBERRIES
Makes about 8 ice pops.
2 cups yogurt
2 Tbsp. brown rice syrup mixed with agave and maple syrup
1 Tbsp. honey
A little vanilla extract
Fillings:
½ cup frozen raspberries
½ cup frozen blueberries
Chocolate coating:
100 g ruby chocolate
1 tsp. oil
Serving suggestion:
½ cup sprinkles
Add the yogurt, rice syrup, honey and vanilla to a bowl. Mix well with a whisk until smooth. Pour mixture into a Popsicle mold and put the Popsicle sticks in place. Add the raspberry and blueberries pieces. Bang the tray gently on the counter to remove any air bubbles and then put in the freezer for 5 hours.
Melt the ruby chocolate pieces in a glass bowl in the microwave a few seconds at a time. Mix well and then add the oil. Mix again. Transfer to a pastry bag and then spread on the Popsicle.
Alternatively, you can dip the Popsicle in the bowl of chocolate and then add sprinkles before the chocolate hardens.
Yoghurt popsicles with raspberries and blueberriesYoghurt popsicles with raspberries and blueberries
Translated by Hannah Hochner.


