The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Rachmo: Almost like a Sephardi grandmother

Rachmo is the oldest restaurant in Jerusalem, and started as a “worker’s restaurant,” offering large portions for hungry workers at lunch.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 14:19
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
When my kids were little, I used to complain that I needed a wife – someone to cook, clean and do laundry – none of which I felt like doing after a long day at work. But what I really needed was a grandmother – preferably Sephardi – who would have warm comfort food ready for me and the kids and beam happily as we consumed it.
Now before you accuse me of anti-Ashkenazi prejudice, I have just five words for you: gefilte fish vs. kubbeh soup. Point made? Now if you, like me, don’t have a Sephardi grandmother available, Rachmo is the next best thing. And they deliver, which many grandmothers can’t do, especially these days.
Rachmo is the oldest restaurant in Jerusalem, and started as a “worker’s restaurant,” offering large portions for hungry workers at lunch. The food is classic comfort food – not gourmet and not fancy but just what you want, especially in the winter. There is lemony kubbeh hamusta soup (NIS 45) (which my daughter snagged before I could taste it and pronounced delicious) and beet-based kubbeh selek soup (NIS 45), its broth a wonderful chartreuse and with delicious kubbeh.
There is moussaka, (NIS 45) which is actually a Greek dish that has become popular in Israel, of ground beef sandwiched between lightly fried slices of eggplant, all in a tomato sauce. It’s one of those dishes that seems like it would be a lot of work to make at home, and Rachmo’s version is excellent.
There are meatballs (NIS 20 each), here in the shape of torpedos, in the same tomato sauce. And of course, there are all the side dishes, rice and beans, okra (that was not slimy at all), majadera, and my favorite, maqluba – yellow rice with pieces of eggplant, potatoes and carrots.
Other main dishes we did not taste include schnitzel (NIS 38) and beef goulash (NIS 55). Portions are very generous, and you’ll almost certainly have leftovers for lunch the next day.
And of course there is the hummus (NIS 38), delivered in a special cardboard container that kept it from getting mushy. Rachmo’s version is heavy on the tehina and the still-warm pitot it came with were a wonderful combination.
So next time it’s cold or rainy out and you’re craving comfort food, Rachmo is the place to turn to.
Rachmo
Ha’eshkol 5, Shuk Mahaneh Yehuda
Hours: Sunday-Thursday 9 a.m.–5 p.m. (Take-away only)
Friday 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
Phone: (02) 623-4595
Kashrut: Rabbanut Jerusalem
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags restaurant kosher restaurants in jerusalem restaurants Jerusalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by