The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Reshta: Casual fine dining in a bucolic retreat

Reshta serves distinctive, delicious food in a charming setting.

By BUZZY GORDON  
MAY 26, 2021 23:32
Reshta (photo credit: JJ JALIL/RESHTA)
Reshta
(photo credit: JJ JALIL/RESHTA)
During the craziness that was our latest mini-war, we sought an oasis of sanity in which to enjoy an afternoon of tranquility. The irony was not lost on us that we found it in a cluster of Arab villages in the Jerusalem Corridor: Abu Ghosh and Ein Rafa, adjacent to Ein Hemed National Park.
We last visited a restaurant in this area on these pages several years ago: Majda.
It turns out that a young sous-chef working there, Jay Jalil, was discovered by chef Meir Adoni, who recruited him to work at his flagship restaurant in Tel Aviv at the time, Catit.
Now, the American-born Jalil has returned to the village to helm the kitchen at Reshta, the restaurant founded by chef Ranem Barhum four years ago.
“Reshta is a farm-to-table restaurant,” says Barhum. “We grow most of our own vegetables, and purchase the rest from local farmers.”
The three restaurants operating in the village enjoy an unusually cooperative relationship for would-be competitors, since Majda is open only on weekends, and the third establishment serves only breakfasts. Reshta serves lunch and dinner six days a week; it is closed on Sundays.
“When we opened,” Jalil recalls, “the owners of Majda closed and brought all their customers to us.” The two restaurants continue to refer their overflows to the other.
There are a number of similarities between Reshta and Majda, both when it comes to decor and menu. The place to sit in both is on the shaded stone patios surrounded by greenery. Some of Reshta’s dishes are variations on what Jalil used to prepare in Majda.
The food menu (in Hebrew only, although the chef’s native language is English) at Reshta comprises five sections: Appetizer Platter (NIS 50), Starters (NIS 34-60), Main Courses (NIS 75-110), Desserts (NIS 20-30) and Kids’ Meals (NIS 50). Although there are no vegetarian main courses, there are ample vegan/vegetarian options in the other categories. Special dishes are prepared on weekends.
As we sat down in anticipation of a chef-selected tasting menu, our friendly waiter Moustafa brought a welcome drink: tamarind juice. Thick and sweet, when diluted with water and ice it served as a refreshing drink throughout the meal.
The meze platter may be a familiar institution in Arabic restaurants, but right away one notices the difference here: there are none of the ubiquitous servings of hummus, tehina or baba ghanoush. The accompanying piping-hot loaves of focaccia-like pitot, baked in the tabun oven on the premises, are also slightly unusual.
“We want to distinguish ourselves from the run-of-the-mill shipudiya,” says Jalil. “There are plenty of those across the road [in Abu Ghosh].”
Instead, we were treated to a colorful array of six salads, which rotate daily in accordance with the availability of the freshest produce. Alongside olives cured in sumac, strips of pickled red pepper, a mild tomato salsa and tomato and garlic confit were two standout salads: the house tzatziki, and glistening chunks of ruby-red beets. The former was made from goat yogurt and labaneh generously laced with cucumber and garlic and sprinkled with toasted slivered almonds, while the latter were beets in a robust (and not sweet) marinade, served with pecorino cheese.
Next came two very different starters, each made for sharing. We commenced with the Za’atar Sticks – savory twigs of pastry stuffed with kashk (a cheese fashioned from strained yogurt), seasoned with Lebanese sumac, za’atar and olive oil. Like any familiar salty snack (e.g., peanuts or pretzels), these were just as addictive, although infinitely more complex.
The Kubbe Siniye, meanwhile, might be considered Reshta’s signature starter: a quiche-like mixture of burghul and lamb, in a rich yet mild blend of seasonings, and featuring more of the restaurant’s trademark toasted slivered almonds.
At first, my companion balked at the very idea of lamb, but the owner suggested we give it a try, insisting that this lamb is different from anything we might have had in the past. And he was right: the tabun-baked siniye was so good we could have eaten it as a main course.
Later, Jalil revealed the secret: “Most lamb and sheep in Israel are fed oats, and the result is a strong smell and taste that puts many people off. We, on the other hand, source grass-fed lamb, which is something else entirely.”
Our main course was perhaps Reshta’s flagship dish: the restaurant’s interpretation of a classic Chicken Musakhan – half a golden-brown spring kitchen, impressively plated on a house pita smothered with caramelized onion and chopped parsley, and surrounded by a bed of canary-yellow lemon cream with pine nuts and – naturally – toasted slivered almonds. This had not been our initial choice of main course; but once again, the chef proved right: this was an exceptional dish, enhanced by an intense lemon condiment (which had to be employed cautiously, lest it overpower the poultry).
Desserts are the usual suspects from Levantine cuisine, but our kanafeh – indeed, like all the rest of what we tasted during our leisurely meal – was a cut above what Israelis are likely to find in other local restaurants.
Reshta
Not kosher
Hama’ayan, Ein Rafa
Tel. (02) 994-8520, 053-611-2763
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags restaurant food arabic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke the truth saying Israeli strikes were precise, didn't he?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Settlers like me have an alternative: Let’s start by living with each other

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by