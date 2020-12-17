The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

'Sasha' finds a novel way around corona restrictions: picnic baskets

Deliveries are available in Ra’anana, or the baskets can be collected.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 18:03
Sasha offers picnic baskets for the short-on-time (photo credit: Courtesy)
Sasha offers picnic baskets for the short-on-time
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Liat Pinhasov has found an original and charming way to carry on her restaurant business under lockdown: She prepares picnic baskets with a selection of the dishes normally served in her Ra’anana restaurant and seems to have found the answer to everyone’s problems. Not only is she able to continue her business but also to provide food for hard-working and harassed customers who have to feed their families.
Sasha, the restaurant, is situated in a park within the Sportek complex. Deliveries are available in Ra’anana, but we were happy to drive over from Netanya to pick up our supper one day last week.
Liat, who left the business world two years ago to become her own boss, presented us with a splendid selection of interesting bread, cheeses and salads which made a very pleasant mid-week supper.
The star of the take-away is something I had never before had but would happily eat again. It consisted of a large savory croissant filled with good quality smoked salmon, hard white cheese and purple onion garnish. It was quite a delicacy and very satisfying (NIS 32).
There were several varieties of feta and Bulgarit cheese cut into cubes and sprinkled with black sesame seeds, in addition to olives, tehina, rich cream cheese with chives, and finally, vegan rissoles made of various chopped vegetables that had been oven-baked and somehow held together without containing any eggs. As someone who needs to prepare vegan food often for my son, I was very intrigued to learn that the secret to egg-free cutlets is humus (NIS 64 with side dishes).
The basket included a very fresh focaccia loaf which came hot from the oven and some whole wheat rolls generously sprinkled with sunflower seeds and oatmeal. Packets of butter were also to be found in the depths of the container.
A large, freshly cut Israeli salad consisting of finely diced tomatoes and cucumbers also found its way into our basket together with thousand-island and vinaigrette dressing on the side.
At Sasha, one can also order fried eggs and every possible variation on omelets, herb-filled green pancakes and other dairy goodies.
The baskets have to be returned, but if, like us, you don’t live in Ra’anana, you can get your meal in a large cardboard container lined with a red gingham paper cloth. This is tied with white satin ribbon and the final flourish, a sprig of fresh rosemary. It’s a feel-good and inexpensive way to eat out – at home.

Sasha
Kosher
Sasha Argov St. 34, Sportek Complex, Ra’anana.
Phone: (09) 974-7965
Open Sun-Thurs: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags restaurant food coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by