The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Shipudim in Rosh Pina

Overall the place feels very “Israeli” and I didn’t hear anybody speaking English while I was there.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
AUGUST 6, 2020 18:03
Shipudim (photo credit: Courtesy)
Shipudim
(photo credit: Courtesy)
There are two branches of Rahamim Simcha U’Banav, one in Tiberias and one in Rosh Pina. During a recent trip up north, we met friends at the “Ubanav” branch in Rosh Pina, which is run by the founder’s son, Niv Simcha.
There is a large balcony to sit outside, as well as two smaller indoor spaces. Unfortunately, the view is of a main street in Rosh Pina rather than the pastoral beauty of the Galilee, but it’s nice to be able to sit outside during the novel coronavirus times.
I love a good “shipudia,”a typical Israeli grill restaurant that usually includes the salads in the price of the main course. The meal did not actually start off well. When we arrived, I asked to speak to the manager, and the young woman meeting us was borderline rude.
“Why?” she asked. “I don’t think he’s even here.”
Once we were seated, things started looking up. The young waitress, who was enthusiastic if not very experienced, brought the 20 salads that come with every main course. Several of the salads were unique. There was one made of cubes of eggplant and nuts in a slightly sweet sauce that I kept coming back to, another of cooked spicy olives, and a third of eggplant in tehina that I always enjoy. The salads were refilled as soon as they were empty, and were served with homemade “aish-tanur” the large flat-breads that are baked on the premises.
The menu is on a tablet, and when we were it was only given in Hebrew. Niv said they are in the final stages of putting an English version up as well. Overall the place feels very “Israeli” and I didn’t hear anybody speaking English while I was there.
You can order the salads alone (NIS 35) which would be a good choice for a vegetarian or a light meal. They are included with two skewers of meat. I chose “pargit” spring chicken, and chicken liver, which I asked to be done “medium.” Each skewer is NIS 35 and the portion is generous. While the salads are included, a side dish is not, so if you want chips or potatoes, you will need to order them separately. I felt there was plenty of food without them.
My husband ordered the vegetarian hamburger, two patties on a large bun served with lettuce, tomato and onion (NIS 69). The double burger was made of soy, and was a good alternative for non-meat eaters. It came with a side dish. He chose mashed potatoes and said they were very good.
Niv said his father and brothers run the branch in Tiberias, which has been around for almost two decades, while he runs the newer branch in Rosh Pina. He said the coronavirus had made it very difficult for restaurant owners, especially as the regulations keep changing.
“This is a family business and we all work together,” he said. “One minute we’re allowed to work, the next we’re not. We just don’t’ know.”
The restaurant was full, with several long tables of extended families enjoying dinner as the sun went down. These days, when so many restaurants are almost empty, it’s fun to be part of a vibrant, noisy, Israeli crowd.
Overall, although the service needs to be improved, I felt it was good value for money. It could also be a good stop on the way to or from the upper Galilee or Golan Heights.
Rahamim Simcha U’Banav
Kosher
Derech Hagalil 515, Rosh Pina
Hours: Sunday-Thursday 12 noon – 10:00 p.m.
Phone: 050-2958430
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags restaurant review food review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The real tragedy for Lebanon is Hezbollah's continuing stranglehold By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Annexation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. COVID-19 mustn't derail it By ISI LEIBLER
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by