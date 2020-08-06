Shipudim in Rosh Pina

There are two branches of Rahamim Simcha U’Banav, one in Tiberias and one in Rosh Pina. During a recent trip up north, we met friends at the “Ubanav” branch in Rosh Pina, which is run by the founder’s son, Niv Simcha.There is a large balcony to sit outside, as well as two smaller indoor spaces. Unfortunately, the view is of a main street in Rosh Pina rather than the pastoral beauty of the Galilee, but it’s nice to be able to sit outside during the novel coronavirus times.shipudia,”a typical Israeli grill restaurant that usually includes the salads in the price of the main course. The meal did not actually start off well. When we arrived, I asked to speak to the manager, and the young woman meeting us was borderline rude.“Why?” she asked. “I don’t think he’s even here.”Once we were seated, things started looking up. The young waitress, who was enthusiastic if not very experienced, brought the 20 salads that come with every main course. Several of the salads were unique. There was one made of cubes of eggplant and nuts in a slightly sweet sauce that I kept coming back to, another of cooked spicy olives, and a third of eggplant in tehina that I always enjoy. The salads were refilled as soon as they were empty, and were served with homemade “aish-tanur” the large flat-breads that are baked on the premises.The menu is on a tablet, and when we were it was only given in Hebrew. Niv said they are in the final stages of putting an English version up as well. Overall the place feels very “Israeli” and I didn’t hear anybody speaking English while I was there.You can order the salads alone (NIS 35) which would be a good choice for a vegetarian or a light meal. They are included with two skewers of meat. I chose “pargit” spring chicken, and chicken liver, which I asked to be done “medium.” Each skewer is NIS 35 and the portion is generous. While the salads are included, a side dish is not, so if you want chips or potatoes, you will need to order them separately. I felt there was plenty of food without them.My husband ordered the vegetarian hamburger, two patties on a large bun served with lettuce, tomato and onion (NIS 69). The double burger was made of soy, and was a good alternative for non-meat eaters. It came with a side dish. He chose mashed potatoes and said they were very good.Niv said his father and brothers run the branch in Tiberias, which has been around for almost two decades, while he runs the newer branch in Rosh Pina. He said the coronavirus had made it very difficult for restaurant owners, especially as the regulations keep changing.“This is a family business and we all work together,” he said. “One minute we’re allowed to work, the next we’re not. We just don’t’ know.”The restaurant was full, with several long tables of extended families enjoying dinner as the sun went down. These days, when so many restaurants are almost empty, it’s fun to be part of a vibrant, noisy, Israeli crowd.Overall, although the service needs to be improved, I felt it was good value for money. It could also be a good stop on the way to or from the upper Galilee or Golan Heights.Rahamim Simcha U’BanavI love a good “
Kosher
Derech Hagalil 515, Rosh Pina
Hours: Sunday-Thursday 12 noon – 10:00 p.m.
Phone: 050-2958430The writer was a guest of the restaurant.
