Social sushi

Of course, it is not the same – missing the fun of this stylish hot spot, we had to concentrate on the food – mainly sushi, but we first opened our meal with a cocktail, pretending we were actually at the bar. It didn’t really work, but we still enjoyed the drinks, which arrived in lovely bottles with instructions to mix with ice cubes. We placed them in shakers and enjoyed sipping them as we sampled the sushi.

Having to find solutions for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the Social Club launched a sushi bar together with sushi master Ilya Bashes, who prepares the sushi using traditional techniques allowing the best ingredients shine, yet his combinations are at the same time both innovative and modern.

Using special seaweed, fresh local fish and freshly made sauces, as well as rice that takes 3 hours to prepare and a very different soy sauce, Bashes joined forces with other chefs to build the special delivery menu that – in many ways – is a cross between Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

Among the special rolls, we loved the mushroom-avocado – a mix of barbecued mushrooms, sweet potato and avocado with spicy yuzu sauce (NIS 58 for 8 pieces), the salmon miso roll with horseradish leaves and the seared salmon and shiso leaves (NIS 64 for 8 pieces). Other favorites included Machi Mango ceviche – a mix of South America (ceviche) and Japan (yuzo kusho) with mango and coconut (NIS 68 for 8 pieces).

We loved the nigiri torro salmon special (NIS 46 for 2 pieces) and the fotomaki tuna and also the salmon special, with tuna, sweet potato, avocado, chives and seared torro tuna, served with a salad of micro leaves (NIS 64).

Beyond sushi , the restaurant also sent dishes from their regular menu – such as ravioli and salads.If you do not wish to concentrate on sushi or if there is someone in the group someone who doesn’t like sushi, you may order from their always delicious bistro menu. It is based on fresh ingredients comprised of classic dishes with a Tel Aviv twist.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

We have to admit, as much as we enjoyed the delivery service – we couldn’t stop wishing that we could just pop over to the Social Club on Rothschild Boulevard and enjoy a drink sitting at our favorite spot at the bar.

Social Club

45 Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv

Phone: (03) 560-1114

Not kosher

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.

How does one combine fine Japanese dining with clubbing? This Tel Aviv culinary establishment, known for it fun atmosphere, fantastic cocktails and supreme menu – had to adapt to novel coronavirus times and is now delivering cocktails and sushi to the clients.