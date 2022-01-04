Israeli biopharmaceutical company SpliSense announced that its cystic fibrosis treatment technology has been granted “ Orphan Drug ” designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Orphan Drug designation is applied by the FDA and EMA to medicine and biologic technology intended to treat rare conditions.

“The orphan designations we received for our lead drug candidate both from the FDA and EMA are important milestones toward addressing the urgent, unmet needs of patients living with cystic fibrosis ,” said Gili Hart, PhD, CEO of SpliSense. “We are looking forward to initiating the clinical study in the patient population in the US, Europe and Israel, which is aimed to be initiated later this year.”

The product in question is an ASO (or antisense oligonucleotide) called SPL84-23, a short and precisely targeted RNA strand which corrects a specific mutation that causes cystic fibrosis: the 3849 mutations in the CFTR gene. A dosage of these ASOs are inhaled into the lungs, where they are incorporated into the cells there and begin to produce corrected mRNA strands and normal proteins, potentially leading to significant improvement in lung function.

“In this case, we are masking the [mutated] sequences in the RNA - we skip over the sequences that were copied to the RNA in the wrong way,” said Prof. Batsheva Kerem, PhD, whose research is the foundation of SpliSense’s technology. Kerem is a geneticist from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who was part of the research team that first identified and cloned the CFTR gene.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that leads to respiratory infections and disabilities and affects over 90,000 people worldwide; it is caused by mutations in the CFTR gene, leading to dysfunctional proteins. While there are existing treatments for just over 80% of cystic fibrosis cases, there is a relatively small but significant percentage of patients that have no treatment options. “We’re trying to treat those patients,” said Hart. “To give them hope, and a clinical solution.”

Many of these untreated patients are represented by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a non-profit organization in the United States established to promote the development of a cure for cystic fibrosis and enable patients to live longer, healthier lives; in early 2021, the foundation invested $8.4 million in SpliSense’s treatment technology during a round which raised $28.5 million. “It was an assurance that they believe in our technology and our science,” said Kerem.

Hart explained that their drug will be administered to patients via inhalation on a weekly or every-other-week basis. “By doing so, we believe it will generate a fully functional protein; it will improve their lung function, reduce lung inflammation, enable them to breathe better, and go back to normal life.”