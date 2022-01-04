The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israeli firm SpliSense moves to clinical trials for cystic fibrosis treatment

"It will improve patients' lung function, reduce lung inflammation, enable them to breathe better, and go back to normal life."

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 4, 2022 16:36

Updated: JANUARY 4, 2022 16:51
Treating Cystic Fibrosis (illustrative). (photo credit: NIH Image Gallery/Flickr)
Treating Cystic Fibrosis (illustrative).
(photo credit: NIH Image Gallery/Flickr)
Israeli biopharmaceutical company SpliSense announced that its cystic fibrosis treatment technology has been granted “Orphan Drug” designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Orphan Drug designation is applied by the FDA and EMA to medicine and biologic technology intended to treat rare conditions.
“The orphan designations we received for our lead drug candidate both from the FDA and EMA are important milestones toward addressing the urgent, unmet needs of patients living with cystic fibrosis,” said Gili Hart, PhD, CEO of SpliSense. “We are looking forward to initiating the clinical study in the patient population in the US, Europe and Israel, which is aimed to be initiated later this year.”
The product in question is an ASO (or antisense oligonucleotide) called SPL84-23, a short and precisely targeted RNA strand which corrects a specific mutation that causes cystic fibrosis: the 3849 mutations in the CFTR gene. A dosage of these ASOs are inhaled into the lungs, where they are incorporated into the cells there and begin to produce corrected mRNA strands and normal proteins, potentially leading to significant improvement in lung function.
“In this case, we are masking the [mutated] sequences in the RNA - we skip over the sequences that were copied to the RNA in the wrong way,” said Prof. Batsheva Kerem, PhD, whose research is the foundation of SpliSense’s technology. Kerem is a geneticist from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who was part of the research team that first identified and cloned the CFTR gene.
Using RNA to treat Cystic Fibrosis (credit: SpliSense) Using RNA to treat Cystic Fibrosis (credit: SpliSense)
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that leads to respiratory infections and disabilities and affects over 90,000 people worldwide; it is caused by mutations in the CFTR gene, leading to dysfunctional proteins. While there are existing treatments for just over 80% of cystic fibrosis cases, there is a relatively small but significant percentage of patients that have no treatment options. “We’re trying to treat those patients,” said Hart. “To give them hope, and a clinical solution.”
Many of these untreated patients are represented by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a non-profit organization in the United States established to promote the development of a cure for cystic fibrosis and enable patients to live longer, healthier lives; in early 2021, the foundation invested $8.4 million in SpliSense’s treatment technology during a round which raised $28.5 million. “It was an assurance that they believe in our technology and our science,” said Kerem.
Hart explained that their drug will be administered to patients via inhalation on a weekly or every-other-week basis. “By doing so, we believe it will generate a fully functional protein; it will improve their lung function, reduce lung inflammation, enable them to breathe better, and go back to normal life.”


Tags cystic fibrosis FDA - Food and Drug Administration Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett's approach to Abbas is a refreshing recognition of reality - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

US, UK, Israel should help form an Arab NATO - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Emily Schrader

2021 proves that antisemitism manifests as anti-Zionism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Noam Solomon

Can Israel become a global biotech leader?

 By NOAM SOLOMON
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by