Israel will remove CBD from Dangerous Drug Ordinance

Israel will no longer include cannabidiol (CBD) on its Dangerous Drug Ordinance, allowing for it to be used in and imported into Israel, the Health Ministry announced on Monday morning, following several months of research into the substance.

CBD is the second-most prevalent active ingredient in marijuana, accounting for 40% of the plant’s extract, and does not produce psychotropic effects. CBD can be taken or applied in a variety of ways, including soft or hard capsules, creams and oils.

Israel had considered removing CBD from the list of dangerous drugs several times before, but the move had never been implemented. In December 2021, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, along with Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash, announced that he was establishing a committee to look into the implications of removing substances or products containing CBD from the list.

The committee, headed by Assuta Medical Centers chairman Prof. Joshua Shemer, began its work on December 21, and recently concluded its research, presenting their findings to the Health Ministry for publication.

The committee was established with the goal of mapping existing legislation and policies around the world regarding the use and regulation of CBD and applied this information in examining how to implement similar policies within Israel.

CBD Oil is displayed at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) trade show in New York City, New York, US, May 30, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

It then moved on to determine the required conditions for legalized CBD, such as the type of products, the quality and quantity of the raw materials used and the concentration levels within the products. Also examined was the existing information regarding the safety of such products for general public use, a move that allowed the committee to determine the risk-management steps that would be needed in legalizing CBD production and use within Israel.

Upon the conclusion of their research, the committee presented its findings to the Health Ministry. Included in its recommendations was the removal of CBD from the list of dangerous drugs, so long as the maximum concentration does not exceed 0.2%. Horowitz adopted the recommendation but adjusted the maximum concentration level to 0.3% before doing so.

However, the committee’s findings concluded that at present there is a lack of sufficient evidence regarding the safety of CBD use in food and cosmetic products. Therefore, no CBD products will be approved for use as an ingredient in food, dietary supplements or cosmetic products for at least the next two years. This decision, the Health Ministry report stated, will be reviewed and reconsidered at the end of the stated time period.

During the next two years, several steps will be taken to ensure that CBD can be incorporated safely into the food and cosmetics industry. These steps will include additional research in the field of CBD usage and the safe practices needed in order to incorporate it into food and cosmetics.

In the meantime, the report stated, a supervisory and enforcement system for cosmetics and food should be established, in light of the widespread use and popularity of CBD products among the public, including procurement of unsupervised products over the Internet.

“There are many prejudices in everything related to the cannabis plant,” said Horowitz in a statement regarding his ministry’s decision. “We begin today with the course required for the regulation of the cannabis plant, and finally release a component on which there is a broad consensus that should not be defined as a dangerous drug – the CBD component.

“For several years now, Israel has been lagging behind advanced countries in the world in this matter and continues to incriminate and prevent the use of components that are not dangerous to public health. We will now close that gap.”

Calling the decision “the required first step, and certainly not a last, in regulating the cannabis market and changing the overall attitude toward its effects and benefits,” Horowitz reassured the public that Israel, like other advanced countries, will soon allow the marketing and sale of consumer products that contain CBD.

“We are pleased to adopt the recommendations of the committee headed by Prof. Shemer, whose main purpose is to remove CBD from the Drug Ordinance,” added Ash. “This will allow for a simpler engagement with the material and its derivatives in preparation for expanding its use in the future.”