13 wounded Ukrainians airlifted to Israel in joint rescue mission

A group of wounded Ukrainians were evacuated to Israel for treatment on Wednesday morning in a joint complex operation between ZAKA, Hatzolah Air and Magen David Adom (MDA).

Among the group of 13 refugees are several Holocaust survivors with preexisting complex medical problems as well as a Jewish woman whose home suffered a direct hit in a missile strike and who is in serious condition as a result.

Five days ago, ZAKA received an emergency request for assistance in rescuing Ukrainian Holocaust survivors who are unable to receive their required medical care as a result of Russia’s war, as well as assistance for several others injured in missile strikes.

Working together with the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), ZAKA succeeded in rescuing the elderly and wounded from their homes in Ukraine and transporting them to the Moldovan border and from there to a hospital to ensure that they were in stable enough condition ahead of the emergency flight to Israel.

At the same time, Israel’s Foreign Ministry, along with the Israeli Embassy in Moldova, worked to ensure that special entry permits were created for the group, and an emergency flight was organized in coordination with Hatzolah Air Israel.

“Despite the difficulties we are facing on the ground, we will not give up and will continue to work with our minimal supplies in the face of these huge challenges with all our strength and determination to assist every Israel and Jew who needs help,” said ZAKA’s Ukraine commander, Nachman Dickstein.

“The embassy and Foreign Ministry are making great efforts to assist us in the field. The focus of our activities is to help the injured, the elderly and infants cross the border and receive medical treatment at a local hospital to stabilize their condition and then fly them to Israel for treatment.”

The emergency flight landed in Ben-Gurion Airport on Wednesday morning where they were met by MDA and ZAKA ambulances, who transferred them to hospitals around the country, including to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, who were working in coordination with the mission operatives on the ground from the start, according to Aaron Adler, CEO of Hatzolah Air.

The entire mission was performed in coordination with Shaare Zedek who we have a long-lasting relationship with and we know they will be treated with the care they need and deserve,” he said. “We continue to rescue and evacuate more patients from the war-struck areas to ensure they are given passage to safe areas for treatment.”

Three patients were transferred to the Trauma Department in Shaare Zedek, where they are undergoing vital treatment and are in stable condition, according to department director Dr. Alon Schwartz.

The three patients admitted to Shaare Zedek are the 30-year-old woman whose home in Chernihiv was hit in a missile strike, an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor, and a 97-year-old who decided to immigrate to Israel as a result of the immediate danger to her life.

“The patients were triaged in the Trauma Unit and after initial observation to determine their conditions were stable, they have been transferred to our inpatient units,” explained Schwartz, adding that they were also in contact with the hospital’s social work teams in order to ensure that “they are receiving optimal care for both their medical and emotional needs.”

Shaare Zedek Director-General Prof. Ofer Merin said the hospital considered it to be “a source of pride to be called upon to treat these patients and to be a part of the international medical effort during these deeply trying times.

“Shaare Zedek is uniquely positioned to contribute to helping save lives wherever in the world the need exists,” he added. “I thank Hatzolah Air for their pivotal role in this mission and to all our staff who responded to the call.”